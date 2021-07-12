WKBW-TV names new anchor to fill shifts held by Keith Radford, Madison Carter

WKBW-TV has named a replacement to anchor the shifts that had been filled by Keith Radford and Madison Carter.

Pheben (pronounced Feb-in) Kassahun, who most recently worked as an evening anchor and multimedia journalist at WJHL in Johnson City, Tenn., begins working Monday at Eyewitness News. Her sign-off as a WJHL anchor on April 13 can be viewed online.

A native of Dallas and a 2015 graduate of the University of Arkansas, Kassahun is expected to make her on-air debut as soon as she becomes acclimated.

She will become the noon anchor, a position formerly held by Carter, and will anchor one of the two newscasts in the 5 p.m. through 6 p.m. time period, fulfilling one of Radford’s roles.

Carter, who had been a reporter as well as the noon anchor, left in April for a station in Atlanta. Radford, who had anchored the 5:30 p.m. newscast solo and co-anchored the 6 p.m. newscast with Ashley Rowe as a part-timer, retired last month.

With Rowe expected to be on maternity leave in September, Kassahun’s role could expand during Rowe’s absence.