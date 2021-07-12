WKBW-TV names new anchor to fill shifts held by Keith Radford, Madison Carter

WKBW-TV has named a replacement to anchor the shifts that had been filled by Keith Radford and Madison Carter.
Pheben (pronounced Feb-in) Kassahun, who most recently worked as an evening anchor and multimedia journalist at WJHL in Johnson City, Tenn., begins working Monday at Eyewitness News. Her sign-off as a WJHL anchor on April 13 can be viewed online.
A native of Dallas and a 2015 graduate of the University of Arkansas, Kassahun is expected to make her on-air debut as soon as she becomes acclimated.
She will become the noon anchor, a position formerly held by Carter, and will anchor one of the two newscasts in the 5 p.m. through 6 p.m. time period, fulfilling one of Radford’s roles.
Support Local Journalism
Carter, who had been a reporter as well as the noon anchor, left in April for a station in Atlanta. Radford, who had anchored the 5:30 p.m. newscast solo and co-anchored the 6 p.m. newscast with Ashley Rowe as a part-timer, retired last month.
With Rowe expected to be on maternity leave in September, Kassahun’s role could expand during Rowe’s absence.
The move to the Buffalo market, No. 53 in the country, is a big step up for Kassahun, since Johnson City is part of a Tri Cities market that is No. 100 in the country.
Before working at the Tennessee station, Kassahun was a reporter in Abilene, Texas, and a reporter producer in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
In an email to the staff, acting news director Aaron Mason wrote that “her story is an inspiring one … She is the daughter of Ethiopian immigrants and the first in her immediate family to graduate from college. She is fluent in Tigrinya and is currently teaching herself Amharic.”
Mason added in the email that Kassahun will contribute to the station’s in-depth and day-to-day reporting in between.