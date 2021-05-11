WKBW news director heading to Michigan station

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) News Director Rob Heverling is leaving after five years running the third-rated news station in town to become interim news director at a Fox affiliate, WXMI, in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The station, which also serves Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Mich., is the No. 41 TV market in the country, 12 ahead of Buffalo at No. 53.

In an email to Channel 7’s staff, General Manager Marc Jaromin wrote: “As news director, Rob has developed and mentored a solid leadership team that has not only envisioned, but is successfully executing a solid Buffalo Strong in-depth content strategy. In Rob’s five years here, his teams have regularly been honored by the industry, recognized by Scripps, and most importantly, been the positive influence in this station’s culture.”

Assistant News Director Aaron Mason has been named interim news director and Shannon Ross has been named interim assistant news director, said Jaromin.

