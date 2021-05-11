 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WKBW news director heading to Michigan station
0 comments

WKBW news director heading to Michigan station

Support this work for $1 a month

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) News Director Rob Heverling is leaving after five years running the third-rated news station in town to become interim news director at a Fox affiliate, WXMI, in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The station, which also serves Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Mich., is the No. 41 TV market in the country, 12 ahead of Buffalo at No. 53.

In an email to Channel 7’s staff, General Manager Marc Jaromin wrote: “As news director, Rob has developed and mentored a solid leadership team that has not only envisioned, but is successfully executing a solid Buffalo Strong in-depth content strategy. In Rob’s five years here, his teams have regularly been honored by the industry, recognized by Scripps, and most importantly, been the positive influence in this station’s culture.”

Assistant News Director Aaron Mason has been named interim news director and Shannon Ross has been named interim assistant news director, said Jaromin.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News