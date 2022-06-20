 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WKBW hires meteorologist Mary Beth Wrobel to complete weather staff

Mary Beth Wrobel

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) hired a familiar face to fill its meteorologist opening, naming Mary Beth Wrobel its noon and 5 p.m. weather anchor on weekdays starting July 1.

Wrobel is completing the local TV news hat trick.

She spent nine years as a meteorologist at WIVB-TV (Channel 4) until July 2009, and also had been a freelance meteorologist at WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) a couple of times.

She joined Channel 2 as a fill-in weathercaster about six months after she was let go by Channel 4.

She isn’t the only meteorologist to complete the hat trick here. Don Paul has worked at all three stations.

Wrobel always has been popular here.

This is what I wrote about her in October 2013 after she left her freelance job at Channel 2 to head to Seattle to sell medical devices: “Every time I write a blog about Mary Beth Wrobel, the hits keep on coming. I used to be surprised by that because as a part-time meteorologist at Channel 2 (and on weekends at Channel 4 before that), it isn’t as if she got a lot of air time over the last 13 years locally.”

She also has worked in Greensboro, N.C., St. Louis and Rochester.

According to WKBW, she most recently has served as a forensic research meteorologist while traveling the country in sales and marketing.

A trained soprano from the Eastman School of Music, Wrobel has performed around Western New York. She also has been chairperson and sales coordinator of Hospice Buffalo’s Spring Bouquet Sale.

Her hiring completes WKBW’s reorganization of its weather department after the departures of Andy Parker and Michelle McLeod.

Autumn Lewandowski is now the meteorologist at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. weekdays. Josh Nichols, a veteran meteorologist at two different TV stations and several radio stations in Rochester, is the weekend meteorologist. Aaron Mentkowski remains the meteorologist on the station’s morning show.

