Chelsea Lovell, who joined WIVB-TV (Channel 4) late last summer, is getting her own show Monday.

She will be the host of “Daytime Buffalo,” a daily lifestyle show covering arts and entertainment, food and local businesses that premieres at 3 p.m. Monday on Channel 4, a Nexstar Media Group station.

In a Channel 4 release, Lovell is quoted as saying: "I have always had a love for all things lifestyle, especially when it comes to art and entertainment! Western New York has so much to offer when it comes to food, explorations, arts, and entertainment, I can't wait to share it all with you! There is never a dull day in the Queen City, and I am excited to showcase all that goes on."

Here’s something the station isn’t advertising in its release: It will include paid segments a la WKBW-TV’s (Channel 7) daily program “AM Buffalo” and WGRZ-TV’s Saturday morning program “WNY Living.”

Lovell’s new assignment means she will no longer be on Channel 4’s morning program “Wake Up!”

It is the latest change in the morning program, which most recently saw Kelsey Anderson leave to co-anchor the 11 p.m. news on Channel 4 and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WNLO-TV (CW 23).

Channel 4 General Manager Joe Abouzeid said Lovell will be replaced on the morning show with a new hire. In addition to that new morning hire, Channel 4 only hired one other person, a producer, to be involved in “Daytime Buffalo.”

“Chelsea is dynamic, energetic and has a great on-air presence,” said Abouzeid. “And she loves Buffalo, though she is relatively new to the area.”

Lovell arrived in August from the Elmira Express, the Nexstar station where anchor Jordan Norkus and reporter Tara Lynch worked before coming to Channel 4.

Some of Channel 4’s anchors and reporters will appear on nonsponsored segments and there will be news cut-ins before Channel 4’s 4 p.m. news, Abouzeid said. The newscast competes with Channel 2’s “Most Buffalo.”

“Daytime Buffalo” will be the lead-in for Channel 4’s 4 p.m. news, which means the station will be carrying local programming from 3 p.m. weekdays to 6:30 p.m. before sister station WNLO-TV carries its hourlong news program at 7 p.m.

“We’re going to produce as much local programming as possible because that’s what Western New Yorkers want,” said Abouzeid.

That’s debatable, especially when you consider the hourlong 7 p.m. news program on WNLO doesn’t average even a 1 rating.

A rating point in Western New York equals 6,375 households.

The additional hour of local programming at 3 p.m. allows Channel 4 to not only carry paid segments, but also to earn revenue from considerably more commercials than it gets when it carries syndicated programming.

Many local stations are increasingly trying to create their own programs because they no longer get as much ad time to sell when they carry broadcast network programs.

You can even make the case that the networks eventually may not need local affiliates as more and more viewers get their programs via streaming. But that is a long way off.

The addition of “Daytime Buffalo” has resulted in some other programs being moved to different time slots.

The syndicated “Drew Barrymore Show” moves from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays, where it will compete with the syndicated “Kelly and Ryan” on Channel 7 and an additional hour of “Today” on Channel 2.

Rachael Ray’s syndicated show, which has been airing at 9 a.m. on Channel 4, moves to 11 a.m. on sister station WNLO, which has been carrying a half-hour version of Barrymore’s program then.

“Drew” and “Rachael” have the same syndicator, which most likely was involved in the decision to keep “Drew” on Channel 4 even though it gets much lower ratings than “Rachael.”

“Rachael” averages about a 2.5 rating coming out of “CBS This Morning,” while “Drew” averages about a 1 rating.

It shouldn’t be that difficult for “Daytime Buffalo” to match the rating for “Drew” at 3 p.m.

On another Channel 4 note, Abouzeid said the replacement for retired “Call 4 Action" reporter Al Vaughters is “coming soon.” Vaughters retired in early July.

Now it can be told: Channel 7 anchor Hannah Buehler recently announced on social networks that she and her partner Mike are expecting twins, a boy and a girl.

Last month, Channel 7 News Director Aaron Mason said Buehler was temporarily off the 11 p.m. newscast due to “medical-related” reasons. Pheben Kassahun is now anchoring at 11 p.m. Buehler is now anchoring at noon and 7 p.m. newscasts.

Buehler announced her pregnancy in late December on her personal Facebook page.