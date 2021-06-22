WIVB's Christy Kern exits station, explains her mysterious absence was due to Covid-19

WIVB-TV anchor Christy Kern announced her exit from the station Tuesday in a lengthy Facebook and Twitter post in which she cleared up the mystery of her extended absence.

Kern, an Orchard Park native who had been anchoring the 4 p.m. newscast since its inception five years ago and the 6:30 p.m. newscast for three years, explained that she was infected with Covid-19 and has been what has been termed a long hauler.

"I tried to return to work, but it was very difficult for me to anchor the newscasts while experiencing the lingering shortness of breath," she explained. "I decided to take a leave when it was apparent to me my body was not keeping up.

"I’m very happy to say I am feeling MUCH better after taking the last few months to recover. I also feel beyond fortunate to have had the time and opportunity to do so."

She said her decision to exit WIVB was a difficult one because the station's viewers "have been so kind and sincere in welcoming me into your homes for the last five years.

"Thank you for trusting me to deliver you the news that matters most. Thank you for inviting me to your events in our community. Thank you allowing me to be a part of your afternoons and evenings.