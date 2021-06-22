 Skip to main content
WIVB's Christy Kern exits station, explains her mysterious absence was due to Covid-19
ChristyKern (copy)

Christy Kern was anchor of the 4 p.m. news on Channel 4.

WIVB-TV anchor Christy Kern announced her exit from the station Tuesday in a lengthy Facebook and Twitter post in which she cleared up the mystery of her extended absence.

Kern, an Orchard Park native who had been anchoring the 4 p.m. newscast since its inception five years ago and the 6:30 p.m. newscast for three years, explained that she was infected with Covid-19 and has been what has been termed a long hauler.

"I tried to return to work, but it was very difficult for me to anchor the newscasts while experiencing the lingering shortness of breath," she explained. "I decided to take a leave when it was apparent to me my body was not keeping up.

"I’m very happy to say I am feeling MUCH better after taking the last few months to recover. I also feel beyond fortunate to have had the time and opportunity to do so."

She said her decision to exit WIVB was a difficult one because the station's viewers "have been so kind and sincere in welcoming me into your homes for the last five years.

"Thank you for trusting me to deliver you the news that matters most. Thank you for inviting me to your events in our community. Thank you allowing me to be a part of your afternoons and evenings.

"As much as I have been a part of your days each day at 4 and 6:30 p.m. you have been a part of mine, and I will miss that sincerely."

She also said she was grateful Channel 4 managers allowed her the time to recover and supported her decision to leave the station. 

Kern is a 2011 St. Bonaventure University graduate who interned at WKBW-TV and YNN, the forerunner of Spectrum News, before being hired by former WIVB news director Scott Levy in 2016 to anchor the 4 p.m. weekday newscast.

A graduate of Orchard Park High School, she went by her maiden name, Christy Andrews, at her previous stop as an anchor at WZVN-TV in Fort Myers, Fla.

At St. Bonaventure, she received the Koop Award, awarded to a senior “with exceptional promise in the broadcasting field.”

Kern graduated magna cum laude from St. Bonaventure and worked at the campus news station, SBU-TV, before starting her professional career at Michigan and North Carolina stations.

