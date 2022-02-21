WIVB's Brien Kennedy is fourth local TV GM to announce retirement within 8 months

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) and WNLO-TV (CW 23) General Manager Brien Kennedy on Tuesday became the second leader of a Buffalo TV station to announce he is retiring within the last month and the fourth to announce he is retiring within eight months.

Kennedy, who took over the station in the summer of 2020, joins WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) General Manager Jim Toellner in announcing his retirement this month.

He made the announcement in an email to his staff.

“Although it has been just over two years that we have all worked together I am very proud of what we have accomplished,” wrote Kennedy. “Our news team and news leadership has served our viewers extremely well while producing quality journalism that has kept our community safe and informed during a very important time with the lead story being focused on all the issues surrounding Covid.”

Toellner announced on Feb. 2 that he will be leaving the station he led for almost 19 years on April 1.

Kennedy, who has been at the Nexstar station for a little more than two years, will officially leave on May 27.