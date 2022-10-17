WIVB, WNLO off Fios in contract dispute; Next Bills game on WIVB isn't until Nov. 6

As every Buffalo Bills fan who is a Verizon Fios subscriber is painfully aware, CBS affiliate WIVB-TV (Channel 4) and CW affiliate WNLO-TV were off Verizon Fios at midnight Friday as the carrier and Nexstar, the stations’ owner, were unable to make a deal to determine how much Verizon will pay to carry the stations.

The retransmission consent dispute affecting 13 Nexstar stations in 10 markets meant Buffalo Bills fans with Fios in Western New York had to scramble to see Sunday’s 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a game carried by Channel 4.

Fans were able to stream it on the streaming service Paramount +, though there were some complaints that the game was delayed by several seconds. In addition, some Paramount+ subscribers complained they were unable to get the game.

The game also was available to watch on mobile devices on NFL+, which replaced Game Pass this season, and some other streaming sites.

Paramount +, which offers a free trial, also carries all CBS prime time entertainment programming, though shows may not be available until the day after they air on network TV. CBS programs also are available On Demand shortly after they air on the network.

Channel 4, which is carried over the air, also streams its newscasts, so the idea that they won’t be available to Fios subscribers isn’t accurate.

Verizon claims Nexstar has proposed charging more than 64 percent more for its programming.

A Nexstar national spokesman gave this response: “We have a long track record of negotiating fairly and avoiding service interruptions in our markets, and we hope to reach agreement with Verizon Fios. We don’t want the viewers in our local markets to miss any of this weekend’s college or NFL football games, or any of the other valuable programming we provide."

The good news for Bills fans is the team is on its bye week Sunday, and its next game Oct. 30 against the Green Bay Packers is being carried on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” on local affiliate WGRZ-TV.

The next CBS game carried on Channel 4 is Nov. 6 at the New York Jets.

Nexstar’s new national channel, NewsNation, also is off Fios. That probably hurts Nexstar, which is trying to establish an audience for NewsNation, more than it does Verizon.