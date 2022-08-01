WIVB-TV names new news director with Syracuse ties

The next news director for the newscasts on WIVB-TV (Channel 4) and sister station WNLO-TV (Channel 23) grew up in Syracuse and has earned three degrees from Syracuse University.

Brianne Betts has spent the past 11 years at WCMH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, which like WIVB and WNLO are owned by Nexstar Broadcasting.

In making the announcement to the staff, WIVB General Manager Joe Abouzeid said Betts started as a producer at WCMH and worked her way up to her most recent job as assistant news director. She has had that role for more than three years.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Betts has a bachelor’s degree in English, textual studies and classics, a master’s degree in journalism and a degree in international law, all from Syracuse. The profile notes that she worked as a producer at WHAM-TV in Rochester for one year.

In a release, Abouzeid wrote Betts “played an instrumental role in the station’s tremendous coverage of the pandemic, as well as the Dayton mass shooting, and countless other breaking news stories.”

She starts Aug. 22.

Operations manager Josh Roy, who has been at WIVB for about 20 years, has been the acting news director since Lisa Polizzi was fired in May after more than five years in the role.