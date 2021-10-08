WIVB-TV hires new anchor from Elmira station for 4 and 7 p.m. newscasts

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) has hired a new co-anchor for its 4 p.m. newscast and an hourlong newscast at 7 p.m. on sister station WNLO-TV that it plans to premiere on Nov. 29.

Jordan Norkus, a news anchor at Nexstar owned WETM-TV in Elmira for almost two years, is joining the two sister stations in Buffalo also owned by Nexstar.

It is a big step up for Norkus, who is leaving the No. 178 TV market in Elmira for the No. 53 TV market in Buffalo.

🚨 LIFE UPDATE 🚨My time with @WETM18News is coming to an end. My journey continues at @news4buffalo where I will co-anchor #News4at4, along with a brand new 7pm newscast set to launch in November! ELMIRA ➡️ BUFFALO pic.twitter.com/fVw20GdYGW — Jordan Norkus (@18NewsJordan) October 8, 2021

Norkus essentially is the replacement for Christy Kern, the Orchard Park native who left the Buffalo stations in June and now is an anchor and reporter in Orlando.