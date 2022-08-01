WIVB sports has two openings; Sabres name new TV director

A trio of TV sports-related news was recently announced.

• WIVB-TV (Channel 4) now will have two openings to fill in its sports department.

Mary Margaret Johnson, who has been the station’s digital sports reporter for three years, has announced she has left WIVB to work for Daemen University as an assistant athletics communication director/new media manager.

Johnson, who primarily focused on digital coverage of high school and college sports, has not had a major presence on the broadcast channel.

A 2016 graduate of the University of Texas, Johnson earned the 2021 Allen Wilson Media Award, named for the late Buffalo News sportswriter, for outstanding coverage of high school football in Western New York.

Besides being responsible for the creation and distribution of digital content, Johnson will oversee social media accounts for Daemen teams and tutor coaches and student athletes who use the platforms.

Johnson’s departure follows the previously announced departure of Channel 4 sports anchor-reporter Paul Stockman. Stockman has not said where he is headed but he is believed to be taking a job at a local school district. He leaves WIVB sometime this month.

• Matt Gould, who has been around the country and the world involved in the coverage of major sports events, announced on Twitter that he is becoming the television director for Buffalo Sabres broadcasts on MSG this season and the three Buffalo Bills preseason telecasts carried on WIVB. Gould replaces Eric Grossman.

Wrote Gould on Twitter: “I recognize that opportunities like these in your hometown are incredibly rare. It’s a dream come true for a guy that worked his first Buffalo Bills training camp 29 years ago for WGRZ as a punky little 19-year-old.”

• There is a change in the radio booth for the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team.

Jack Kreuzer has been named the new play-by-play announcer for UB’s women’s team that will be led this season by first-year coach Becky Burke. Kreuzer replaces Matt Mattia.

UB women's basketball is carried by WWKB-AM radio.