WIVB seeking new chief meteorologist but says Todd Santos is staying in new role

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) chief meteorologist Todd Santos soon will be stepping down from that role but will remain with the station in a new capacity, the station’s news director said today.

The future of Santos at Channel 4 was cloudy after the station recently posted a job opening for chief meteorologist.

But Channel 4 News Director Lisa Polizzi said he isn’t going anywhere.

“We are still working out a role for Todd,” said Polizzi.

It appears the role won’t be as the station’s primary 6 and 11 p.m. meteorologist after the new chief is hired.

Santos, who couldn't be reached to comment, has been the chief meteorologist for the past six years and has been at the station for almost nine years.

He was the morning and noon meteorologist when he joined WIVB in August of 2013 and became chief meteorologist in March of 2016.

He arrived at Channel 4 after four years at The Weather Channel, 2009-2013, and worked at NBC, MSNBC and NBC Weather Plus before that.

