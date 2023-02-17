WIVB-TV (Channel 4) has gone in house to replace Call 4 Action Al Vaughters.

Jeff Preval, who left WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) after nine years to become the weekend anchor at Channel 4 more than a year ago, is the new Call 4 Action reporter, General Manager Joe Abouzeid announced.

Preval also will anchor the noon newscasts. The role has been recently filled by a trio of Channel 4 staffers – morning co-anchors Abby Fridmann and Chris Horvatits as well as 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. co-anchor Jordan Norkus.

Al Vaughters, local television's most unassuming legend Since the WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Call for Action reporter recently announced his retirement, Vaughters has been getting Buffalove from young and old alike.

“Jeff has a proven track record of being an advocacy journalist,” wrote Abouzeid in an email to the staff. "When our viewers need help, I know Jeff will do a fantastic job to get them the answers they deserve.”

Preval replaces Vaughters, a Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Famer who retired in July after almost 28 years at the station, 25 of which were as the Call 4 Action reporter.

Preval is being replaced as the nightside weekend anchor by Marlee Tuskes, a Buffalo native who joined Channel 4 almost four years ago as a reporter and has since done some anchor work.