A year after expressing a desire to have “flexibility” to have more time with his wife and three young children, WIVB-TV (Channel 4) chief meteorologist Todd Santos has signed a new three-year contract that gives him a better work-life balance.

Santos, who has been at the station for almost a decade, was even willing to give up his title as chief meteorologist last year, but it never came to that. He has been in that role since 2016.

In his new deal, he will be working from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as the weather anchor on the noon, 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

The noon and 6 p.m. newscasts are new assignments for Santos.

Meteorologist Mike Cejka, who works the extensive “Wake Up!” morning program, had been doing the noon.

"I love Buffalo, I do not want to move, and I have no intention of going anywhere else but Channel 4," said Santos, a Rhode Island native.

Meteorologists Mike Doyle and Jordyn Jenna, who both joined the station in 2021, had been alternating on the 6 p.m. newscast. They now will work the newscasts on sister station WNLO-TV (CW23) at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and the 11 p.m. newscast on WIVB.

When he asked for more flexibility a year ago, Santos, a Rhode Island native, said he loved Buffalo and had no intention of going anywhere but Channel 4.

“I obviously adore Buffalo,” he said in 2022. “The heart of this city is real and pure. I fit in here as well as where I grew up. This is my way of trying to evolve the role.”

His status at the station had come into question a year ago after WIVB posted a job opening for chief meteorologist. Santos then began working reduced hours on a part-time schedule.

Santos, whose three children are ages 8, 6 and 2, signed a new contract Friday that brings him back to full-time with a better work-life balance.

“It is a huge improvement for somebody in my position with young kids,” Santos said. “That's actually the biggest piece of this. My hours will be 11 in the morning to 7 p.m. most days. I'll still do fill-ins, I'll still have storm coverage days. But the biggest thing was to be able to actually see my kids and it has worked out. I'm very happy about that.”

Channel 4 General Manager Joe Abouzeid, who arrived less than a year ago, also is happy about Santos’ new deal.

“We’re excited to have Todd Santos back full-time as our chief meteorologist,” Abouzeid said before going into promo mode. “His experience and expertise are a big part of what makes our weather team the best in Buffalo.”

The three-year deal gives Santos – and the station – security.

“That's actually one of the pieces that I'm most happy about," Santos said. "Because in this business, as you well know, if you don't have something concrete, at any point things can change on a whim or whatever it is. In this case, it kind of shows a clear plan forward and a commitment on both sides. I'm very excited about that.”

His new hours also give the newscasts from 5 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. more continuity, since he will be a constant presence with co-anchors Jacquie Walker and Don Postles. Walker confused some people on Twitter on Friday when she posted that Santos was beginning “a new role” as chief meteorologist on several newscasts.

Santos said he was never actually “dethroned” as chief meteorologist after his hours were reduced.

“It was never taken away from me,” Santos said of the title. “We had management changes, and I think new management wanted to kind of iron things out and say, like, who's in charge of what? Who is leading our weather department? And, of course, I suppose I had a sort of a built-in sort of audition when we had the November snowstorm and the December blizzard and a few other events that really made them realize, oh, yeah, we have some serious weather here.”

He understood Walker’s excitement in posting the confusing tweet.

“We’ve all worked really well together. Don, Jacquie and I have very good chemistry, especially Jacquie and I … She can say anything and I understand where she's going with it and we're good like that. This means less of a revolving door for her that I'll be there every night for the 5 p.m., 5:30 and 6 newscasts and we'll be able to get to do our old thing together. That’s particularly exciting for her, and I’m excited for it, as well.”

Santos added he also plans to do special projects.

“We’re going to try and do some more stuff with climate and building on our digital platform and stuff like that. And I think this is stuff that they used to try to leave to somebody who's new, but that doesn't make any sense because they don't know the area and I actually have a good handle of what's going on here.”