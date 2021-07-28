WIVB meteorologist Andrew Baglini exiting TV station after seven years

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) meteorologist Andrew Baglini is exiting the station next week after seven years.
Baglini announced his departure today on Twitter: “I don’t know what is next for me, but I look forward to finding out, and I’ll be sure to let you know when I do!”
Baglini, who is married to WIVB weekend anchor-reporter Erica Brecher and often tweets photos of their son Matthew, is believed to have received a contract offer to remain at the station about a year ago but declined it because he wanted to work hours that would have given their family a better work-life balance.
The couple met at State College, Pa., when Brecher was a student at Penn State and Baglini worked at AccuWeather after graduating from Penn State.
Baglini has worked an unstable schedule. His regular hours are weekend mornings and on the 4 p.m. newscast on WIVB and the soon-to-end 6:30 p.m. newscast on sister station WNLO-TV for three weekdays. However, he also has had to fill in when needed on other shifts, especially this summer when chief meteorologist Todd Santos has been on paternity leave.
According to a source, he has been working without a contract for several months and has been pursuing jobs inside and outside of broadcasting.
“I fell in love with Buffalo more than I ever thought I would,” he said in a brief telephone conversation. “While I can’t know the future or where it will take me, Buffalo will always be a part of me and I would be happy spending my life here.”
Baglini’s departure from WIVB could affect Brecher’s future. She has been at WIVB for almost three years after coming over from WGRZ-TV.
Her present contract is believed to be expiring shortly. She would appear to be a candidate to replace former anchor Christy Kern as the 4 p.m. anchor on WIVB and the anchor of a 7 p.m. newscast that is expected to premiere within a month or so on WNLO.
WIVB has already hired Baglini’s replacement. Mike Doyle will arrive next month from a station in Altoona, Pa., with the same owner as WIVB, Nexstar.
Originally from Horsham, Pa., Doyle previously worked in Montgomery, Ala., and Medford, Ore.