WIVB meteorologist Andrew Baglini exiting TV station after seven years

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) meteorologist Andrew Baglini is exiting the station next week after seven years.

Baglini announced his departure today on Twitter: “I don’t know what is next for me, but I look forward to finding out, and I’ll be sure to let you know when I do!”

Baglini, who is married to WIVB weekend anchor-reporter Erica Brecher and often tweets photos of their son Matthew, is believed to have received a contract offer to remain at the station about a year ago but declined it because he wanted to work hours that would have given their family a better work-life balance.

The couple met at State College, Pa., when Brecher was a student at Penn State and Baglini worked at AccuWeather after graduating from Penn State.

Baglini has worked an unstable schedule. His regular hours are weekend mornings and on the 4 p.m. newscast on WIVB and the soon-to-end 6:30 p.m. newscast on sister station WNLO-TV for three weekdays. However, he also has had to fill in when needed on other shifts, especially this summer when chief meteorologist Todd Santos has been on paternity leave.

According to a source, he has been working without a contract for several months and has been pursuing jobs inside and outside of broadcasting.