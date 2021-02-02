WIVB general manager is portrayed as principled in national CBS story

While Kennedy wouldn’t talk about this story, he has in the past said he has been happy at Channel 4. You can understand why. It is a very successful station without any of the drama he experienced at CBS.

The Times story said that Kennedy was Dunn’s “loyal lieutenant” for nearly a decade before things between them went sour.

According to the Times, Kennedy said after first refusing to assist in the internal review of Dunn’s alleged misconduct because of fears of retaliation he later agreed to cooperate after “being reassured” that retaliation wouldn’t happen.

However, the Times reported that Kennedy claims in a discrimination and retaliation complaint against CBS and Dunn filed with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission that he was fired in July of 2019 because of his cooperation with a company lawyer and not for poor performance as Dunn claimed. CBS is disputing the claim, continuing to say he was fired for performance. The complaint is pending.

According to the Times story that is getting national attention, “the complaint also claims that Dunn engaged in ‘a pattern of discriminatory behavior through the instruction of others regarding hiring, firing, promotion and pay setting of employees based on race, gender and sexual orientation.’ ”