WIVB general manager is portrayed as principled in national CBS story

When WIVB-TV (Channel 4) General Manager Brien Kennedy came to Buffalo more than a year ago after leading CBS owned and operated stations in major markets, I always wondered why.
After all, Buffalo is the No. 53 market in the country, a big decline from Kennedy’s previous stops in Philadelphia (No. 4) and Minneapolis (No.14).
The reason may have become clearer last week when Kennedy was featured prominently in a Los Angeles Times investigation that led to two powerful CBS executives being placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation of the racist and sexist allegations portrayed in the newspaper story.
Kennedy, 60, who was once nicknamed the “Golden Boy” of CBS owned and operated stations by a Minnesota TV critic, was portrayed in the Times story by reporter Meg James and a subsequent Philadelphia Inquirer story by reporter Ellen Gray as a principled general manager calling out the alleged misconduct of Peter Dunn, president of the CBS Television Stations, and David Friend, senior vice president, news for the TV station.
Kennedy declined to comment late last week, after previously addressing the allegations with James and Gray, presumably on advice of lawyers.
While Kennedy wouldn’t talk about this story, he has in the past said he has been happy at Channel 4. You can understand why. It is a very successful station without any of the drama he experienced at CBS.
The Times story said that Kennedy was Dunn’s “loyal lieutenant” for nearly a decade before things between them went sour.
According to the Times, Kennedy said after first refusing to assist in the internal review of Dunn’s alleged misconduct because of fears of retaliation he later agreed to cooperate after “being reassured” that retaliation wouldn’t happen.
However, the Times reported that Kennedy claims in a discrimination and retaliation complaint against CBS and Dunn filed with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission that he was fired in July of 2019 because of his cooperation with a company lawyer and not for poor performance as Dunn claimed. CBS is disputing the claim, continuing to say he was fired for performance. The complaint is pending.
According to the Times story that is getting national attention, “the complaint also claims that Dunn engaged in ‘a pattern of discriminatory behavior through the instruction of others regarding hiring, firing, promotion and pay setting of employees based on race, gender and sexual orientation.’ ”
The James story that led to Dunn and Friend being placed on administrative leave included allegations by a former vice president at the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia “and others that the executives cultivated a hostile work environment that included bullying female managers and blocking efforts to hire and retain Black journalists” at CBS-owned stations, including the Philadelphia station where Kennedy was general manager for four years ending in 2019.
The Times article quoted Kennedy and Margaret Cronan, a former vice president of the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia led by Kennedy.
Kennedy told the L.A. Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer before the executives were put on leave that he received a positive performance report and 110% of his target bonus months before his dismissal.
One of the allegations in the Times story was that Dunn described longtime popular Philadelphia anchor Ukee Washington, who grew up in the city, as “just a jive guy.”
Kennedy had named Washington, a Black journalist who has been with the Philadelphia station for more than 30 years and is described as a “hometown hero,” the primary co-anchor at the Philadelphia station shortly after he arrived there from Minneapolis.
Kennedy told the Philadelphia newspaper that he looked at research and “realized that Ukee needed to be the face of the station, he was really the best person we had on the team at the time to lead us through the change.”
He added that he also was “uncomfortable with our level of diversity at the station.”
In the Times article, Kennedy said Dunn approved the promotion but also “frequently disparaged Washington," and, besides the "jive guy” comment, complained that “all he does is dance.”
The National Association of Black Journalists met with CBS officials and called on Dunn and Friend to be fired.
The paper reported that Kennedy said he became increasingly vocal after failing to get approval to offer a job to another Black anchor and told Dunn the station had “a diversity problem.”
The Times added: “The issue came to a head during KYW’s coverage of Bill Cosby’s 2018 rape trial. The story was big in Philadelphia, where Cosby lived. When jurors reached a verdict, KYW had to scramble to get its news anchors on the air. Kennedy said Washington arrived quickly, but his usual co-anchor, a white woman, wasn’t immediately available, so Washington helmed the live coverage with another Black anchor, Natasha Brown.
“Kennedy said he soon got a call from Dunn, who was watching KYW’s live feed.
According to Kennedy, Dunn said: “You do have a diversity problem,” the newspaper reported.
Kennedy told the Times he angrily replied: “Peter, I want you to know that I’m not OK with that.”
He should be OK with his portrayal in the Times story.
“I’ve always been respectful of my chain of command, but I’m not going to lie about my career,” Kennedy told the newspaper. “I was truthful in the investigation, and I will continue to tell the truth.”