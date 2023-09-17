WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate, is expected to be back on DirecTV in time today to carry the Buffalo Bills home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m., as the satellite provider and Channel 4's and WNLO-TV’s owner, Nexstar, continue negotiations.

The two sides issued this joint statement today: "In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement."

According to a DirecTV spokesperson, most customers in the Buffalo area should now have access to WIVB and it is expecting everyone will have access by the kickoff.

'The only possible holdup was the length of time it will take to restore the signals to the estimated 159 local stations and metro areas involved in the national dispute over how much DirecTV will pay Nexstar to carry its stations.

It is being done on a rolling station-by-station basis, with the goal to get them up in time to show Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening football games.

DirecTV has been off Nexstar stations across the country since early July.

As a result, the three Bills preseason games weren't carried on the satellite provider. The Bills-Raiders game is the first regular season game carried by Channel 4.