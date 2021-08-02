WIVB anchor-reporter Erica Brecher exiting station to take a public relations job

“I waited as long as I could without letting this great opportunity pass me by,” she wrote in a text. “I was told the station simply could not make a decision yet, and I am making my peace with that. I have no hard feelings; it’s a business, it’s not personal. But time was of the essence. My contract did end. And truly, I hope the door stays open.”

+2 Channel 4's newest married couple, Brecher and Baglini, are loving their time in Buffalo Two weeks ago, Erica Brecher and Andrew Baglini became the first married couple to work together on the same Buffalo newscast in several years. Husbands and wives working on-air together is a rarity in local TV news, with John Murphy and his wife, Mary Travers Murphy, the most prominent when they worked together at Channel 7 almost 15 years

It sounded as though the decision to leave broadcasting was a bittersweet one.

“I do feel a little like I’m becoming an unfortunate statistic,” she wrote. “You see a lot of women leave TV news after they start a family because the schedules and family life are impossible to balance. That may even be why some very career-oriented women in TV choose not to have children. I always knew I wanted kids and believed that if there’s a will, there’s a way. I found the will and the way for about two years, but the truth is, it’s really damn hard to come home at 12:30 at night, not get sleep for a while after that, and be up at 6 with a toddler.

“I’ve always admired Ginger Zee, who made it to the literal top of ABC News and has two children. I thought about her a lot throughout this self-reflection. I still believe if there’s a will, there’s a way, and I hope all women will go for the careers they want and know that they can have both.”