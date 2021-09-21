 Skip to main content
WIVB adds meteorologist to replace departing Jonathan Cubit
WIVB adds meteorologist to replace departing Jonathan Cubit

Jordyn Jenna

Jordyn Jenna is moving from the No. 102 TV market to the No. 53 market.

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) will soon have a new meteorologist on board who should be familiar with Western New York weather.

Jordyn Jenna arrives in mid-October from a Greenville, N.C., station that has the same owner as WIVB, Nexstar.

She is the replacement for Jonathan Cubit, who has been at the station for almost two years and most recently has been the meteorologist on the station’s weekend morning and early evening newscasts. He plans to leave shortly.

Originally from Erie, Pa., Jenna is moving from the No. 102 TV market to the No. 53 market.

A 2020 Penn State University graduate, she has a degree in meteorology and atmospheric scientist.

She will be the only woman on the WIVB weather staff, which includes Todd Santos, Mike Cejka, Cubit and newcomer Mike Doyle, who replaced Andrew Baglini after he left the station.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

