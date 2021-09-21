WIVB adds meteorologist to replace departing Jonathan Cubit

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) will soon have a new meteorologist on board who should be familiar with Western New York weather.

Jordyn Jenna arrives in mid-October from a Greenville, N.C., station that has the same owner as WIVB, Nexstar.

She is the replacement for Jonathan Cubit, who has been at the station for almost two years and most recently has been the meteorologist on the station’s weekend morning and early evening newscasts. He plans to leave shortly.

Originally from Erie, Pa., Jenna is moving from the No. 102 TV market to the No. 53 market.

A 2020 Penn State University graduate, she has a degree in meteorology and atmospheric scientist.

She will be the only woman on the WIVB weather staff, which includes Todd Santos, Mike Cejka, Cubit and newcomer Mike Doyle, who replaced Andrew Baglini after he left the station.

