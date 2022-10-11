With 'Elvis' retired, this is Dan Dunleavy's moment with Sabres

Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Dan Dunleavy feels like he is replacing Elvis Presley.

“Last year, Elvis was still in the building, and I didn’t want to step on Elvis’ cape,” Dunleavy said in a recent interview at KeyBank Center. “I was a huge Elvis fan. We have an Elvis mirror in our house. My first record album was an Elvis album. My analogy is to me, for Buffalo, Rick Jeanneret is Elvis Presley.”

Dunleavy could be viewed as the Prince Charles of the Sabres.

While Prince Charles had to patiently wait until the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, to become king, Dunleavy had to patiently wait for Jeanneret to retire to become the full-time voice of the Sabres.

Under terms of his original five-year deal, Dunleavy was expected to be the full-time play-by-play announcer upon Jeanneret's retirement following the 2016-17 season.

Dunleavy, 57, waited six more seasons than the original plan.

“I think we’ve done a really good job allowing our fans to get to know him for 10 years,” said Chrisanne Bellas, the Sabres vice president of broadcasting. “I look it at as a new era for the Sabres and a new era for Sabres broadcasts. It is Dan’s opportunity to make it his own.”

Dunleavy intentionally stayed away from Jeanneret’s spotlight during what became known as his Last Call.

“I didn’t want to get involved in Rick’s final year to the point where it had anything to do with me,” said Dunleavy. “Rick’s 51 years needed to be celebrated without me being included.”

After splitting the schedule with Jeanneret and gradually doing more games each season, it is Dunleavy’s solo moment.

“I think this is the right time,” said Dunleavy. “I’ve considered myself someone who has to battle and hang in there for positions like this just because not many of them come along in this business.

“To say it has been a long wait … I guess, if you count the number of years, you could say that. When I reflect on it coming into year 10, that they were well invested for me and extremely informative. I was able to step back from being a play-by-play guy only.”

He said he has grown by “seeing all the moving parts of a broadcast” that wouldn’t be visible up in the booth.

He feels he has changed in the last decade.

“I think I’m more patient,” said Dunleavy. “Knowing even though you want something real bad, it doesn’t always come to you right away. If you insist that it does, I think you can trick yourself into disappointment. I have an understanding now that this is really happening at a really good time for Dan Dunleavy stepping into this role to call every game on the heels of two Hall of Famers in Ted Darling and Rick Jeanneret, whose shoes I could never fill.

“I’m even patient when I call a game. I’ve really learned to slow it down, a lot like a player who has played a lot of games.”

“I couldn’t be more excited," Dunleavy added. "I’ve never in the entirety of my career, save for calling my first Sabres game and first game in the NHL in Toronto, been so excited for a season because of what is happening here."

“The way these guys ended last season, I wish we could have started this season the next day. … This just feels good. We have a group of younger kids and it feels like something new is starting here. And I’m really excited I can attach my skill, my talent, my knowledge to the newness of this.”

He has no regrets about waiting.

“I did have 10 years to grow into being really comfortable with who I am here,” he said.

His life has changed dramatically in the decade, personally and professionally.

He got married and moved to Eden with his dogs, Bandit and Timmy. Both of his parents died. His wife, Brenda, also has been publicly battling a rare form of colon cancer that has put things in perspective.

“I am going to cry here,” said Dunleavy, trying to hold back tears. “She is the most important thing in my entire life and everything I chase wouldn’t matter if she took a turn for the worse. She hasn’t. She is doing really well. It has a very high reoccurrence rate. We are literally taking it a good day at a time. When you get news like that, everything else gets pushed into the background.”

With Brenda doing well, he can focus on how to replace a legend.

“You don’t,” said Dunleavy. “You just trust yourself that you’re here because of what you do. I know I’m good at what I do. … I know when this team starts carving out moments on the ice that these fans in the building are never going to forget, it will just come to me. It will be fine. I just need to keep trusting myself.”

Following Jeanneret and Darling has put him in the mindset of following an elite athlete.

“If you put that kind of pressure on yourself, you don’t allow yourself to just be you and flourish,” said Dunleavy. “I’ve come here to be Dan Dunleavy. Rick Jeanneret is so uniquely one of a kind. … There’s not a singular play-by-play announcer like him on the planet. There was only Danny Gallivan, only one Bob Cole. These people are legendary, and nobody ever wants them to leave their posts ever. Because people grew up with these voices, they’re part of their lives. But everything in life moves forward. For me, this is just a continuation of my moving forward. Rick had 51 amazing years and he impacted a lot of lives. And I want to come here and show that my talent and my skill … to have Dan Dunleavy’s impact on calling a game.”

He still watches Darling and Gallivan on YouTube “to get a sense of sometimes understanding moments in a game. … I am really cognizant of always learning from legends and people I respected growing up of ways I can continue to master my craft.”

He has made some memorable calls over the years while splitting time with Jeanneret. Most involve players no longer here.

He coined the term the Eichel Tower over the number of goals Jack Eichel scored. After a Sam Reinhart game-winning goal, he used the Dr. Seuss phrase, “Sam, I am.” On a two on one between Eichel and Evander Kane that led to a goal, he quickly said, “Eichel carries, Kane buries.”

“I was always careful to not create a signature call and make it seem like I was trying to be another Rick Jeanneret,” said Dunleavy. “Those two calls just happened, especially Sam I am. Even after it happened, where did that come from? But it was a fun moment.

“Let’s keep in mind, the moments over the last 10 years in getting (KeyBank Center) to the boisterous way we heard them last season a couple of times … they were few and far between. And that’s the excitement of where we are now. Because I think we’re going to have a lot of those moments.”

If the moments happen, Tage Thompson likely will be involved in some way.

Dunleavy plans to continue using the title of a popular AC/DC song “TNT” he popularized when Thompson scored one of his 38 goals last season.

“I’ll probably stick with it unless he tells me he doesn’t like it. The first thought was just because he has a bomb of a shot. I’m a big AC/DC fan, so when he let that shot go in my mind this guy has a powder keg of a shot. TNT. I just put them together because I’m a big musical guy playing a guitar.

“Then Brenda looked at his bio and said, ‘Did you know his middle name is Nathaniel? So his initials are TNT. I would like if there was a mastery behind it. But there wasn’t.”

The big question for the Sabres is whether they have enough power to finally make the playoffs or if it will be another year of heartbreak hotel.

“I think they are going to be pushing to be in the conversation,” said Dunleavy.

Dunleavy didn’t want to have a conversation on his contract as suspicious minds wonder if speculation that many Sabre employees are now under year-to-year deals is true. He preferred that remain private.

“Every day I want to continue to earn the right to keep this job for as long as I can,” said Dunleavy. “It is no secret you need to earn this fan base’s best wishes to continue here because of Ted Darling and Rick Jeanneret. To have my name even included on that list, where my name is nowhere near a Hall of Fame, is a real honor and privilege. So I want to earn that every day and every year.”