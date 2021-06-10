Williamsville native Wendie Malick's magical voice is one element of acting success

“During Covid, you know we're all wearing masks and all they see is your eyes. And half the time I have sunglasses on. But if I start talking and then people know who I am and oftentimes they know me from this show. It's amazing how many people watch this show,” said Malick who added the role of Eda spoke to her.

“I think the thing I love the most about this is that it gives kids a chance to see themselves. No matter how strange they may feel in their own worlds, they realize there is a place for them out there somewhere and people who they can relate to. And the whole idea of celebrating these quirky, unusual characters and finding out that they have everything you could ever want from a friend.”

Her voice has been used in several animated shows, which she thinks is because her voice is different.

“It got low as I got older, it got a little more resonance,” said Malick. “I'm not sure why. I guess it's just an unusual voice and people decided that it worked oftentimes for characters like Eda, who are a little sassy and snarky but underneath it good and kind.”