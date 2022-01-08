 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WGRZ's owner reaches deal with Verizon to return NBC affiliate to Fios
WGRZ's owner reaches deal with Verizon to return NBC affiliate to Fios

One down, one to go.

Tegna, the broadcast group that owns WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), reported today that it has reached a national deal with Verizon to return the station to Fios subscribers.

The NBC affiliate has been off Fios since Tuesday due to a national retransmission dispute over what Verizon would pay Tegna to carry the station and many other stations owned by the broadcast group across the country.

Channel 2 remains off the satellite provider Dish in a national dispute that that has gone on for three months.

Of course, WGRZ is available free over the air with a decent antenna.

Many of NBC’s programs can be streamed on the new service Peacock the day after they air and Channel 2’s newscasts also are streamed live.

