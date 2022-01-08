WGRZ's owner reaches deal with Verizon to return NBC affiliate to Fios

One down, one to go.
Tegna, the broadcast group that owns WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), reported today that it has reached a national deal with Verizon to return the station to Fios subscribers.
The NBC affiliate has been off Fios since Tuesday due to a national retransmission dispute over what Verizon would pay Tegna to carry the station and many other stations owned by the broadcast group across the country.
Channel 2 remains off the satellite provider Dish in a national dispute that that has gone on for three months.
Of course, WGRZ is available free over the air with a decent antenna.
Many of NBC’s programs can be streamed on the new service Peacock the day after they air and Channel 2’s newscasts also are streamed live.