WGRZ's Maryalice Demler delivers rare apology after political comment sparked criticism

“Eligibility without availability is illusory. And not only is it illusory I think it is counterproductive,” Cuomo said in The News' story.

Levin started the controversial discussion after Dudzik’s story ended.

“Of all things, we had months and months to plan this,” said Levin. “Months and months and months.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

That led Demler to respond: “Our state government had many months to plan a rollout and this is what we get. Remember that on Election Day.”

It was a stunning comment, especially at a time that news organizations are policing the Twitter accounts of journalists who express political opinions to avoid being accused of losing objectivity.

While Levin led the post-story discussion, the outrage was primarily directed at Demler, who has been criticized here before for thinking she needs to add her thoughts after many stories are presented.

I immediately received three emails critical of Demler’s comments. I suspect the phones were ringing inside the Channel 2 newsroom as well, which likely partially led to Demler to “come to her senses” and apologize. Her bosses also likely thought the apology was necessary.