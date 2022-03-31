WGRZ's Jim Toellner reflects on past successes as he boldly goes into retirement

Then there was the time a newly hired personality called to say he couldn’t make it to work because he was being held in an Atlanta airport jail after a legal paperwork issue.

“I just hired the person and I thought, 'What have I done?' ” said Toellner, laughing about the incident now.

“It is fun but it ain’t easy,” he said of the job. “There is a lot of stress involved. Whenever you are partially responsible for 120-125 people and potentially their families it never is without stress and worry.”

Some of his toughest calls concern having to fire someone.

+2 Alan Pergament: Mark Manders to replace Jim Toellner as GM at WGRZ; Bill Lacy sets his retirement date at WHTT Manders takes over WGRZ several months before the pending sale of Tegna, which owns WGRZ and 63 other stations, to Standard General for $5.4 billion that is expected to get FCC approval.

“Some are obvious, some are not,” said Toellner. ”When we have to shut down a show, that is never fun.”

He is an optimist about the future of local TV, saying that local news viewing levels have held up very, very well given the decline in prime time.

He references Logan Roy (played by actor Brian Cox), the media tycoon and father on HBO’s “Succession,” when thinking about the TV business.

“He has it right when it comes to investing in television stations, not on the other 90 percent of the stuff he says,” Toellner said while laughing.