WGRZ-TV earns broadcast rights to Bills-Titans home opener on 'MNF' Sept.19

  • Updated
Air Allen (copy)

The Bills and Titans will renew acquaintances this year.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) has earned the broadcast rights to the Buffalo Bills home opener against the Tennessee Titans that also will be carried on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 19.

Channel 2 General Manager Mark Manders confirmed the NBC affiliate will carry the game that is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m., 75 minutes before the start of the Minnesota-Philadelphia game carried by ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7) on the same night.

When ESPN, the NFL Network or a streaming site gets an NFL game, the broadcast rights in the markets of the teams involved are put up for bid to assure all viewers in those markets will be able to see the game.

It means Channel 2 will carry the Bills’ first two games since the NFL regular season starts with quarterback Josh Allen and company playing the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on NBC’s opener Thursday, Sept. 8.

ESPN’s new "Monday Night Football" team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be working the Minnesota-Philadelphia game, which potentially will go to a slightly bigger audience by virtue of its bigger markets and being on a broadcast network.

The new “B” team of analyst Dan Orlovsky, play-by-play announcer Steve Levy, analyst Louis Riddick Jr. and sideline reporter Laura Rutledge are working the Bills-Titans game.

