WGRZ names a new news director

WGRZ (Channel 2) has named a new news director who most recently has worked for a 24-hour news service in New Jersey and previously worked for a station owned by Tegna, WGRZ’s owner.

Jeremy Settle, who started his career at Tegna’s station in Washington, D.C., and most recently was the news director at News 12 in New Jersey, is taking over leadership of the news department at WGRZ.

News 12 is a 24-hour local news service that serves cable and Fios subscribers in New Jersey, a state that relies on broadcast affiliate stations in New York City and Philadelphia for national network newscasts.

Settle replaces Jeff Woodard, who had a brief second stint as news director before returning to the job he left in March as director of marketing and communications at SUNY Fredonia State College, his alma mater. Woodard's first stint as WGRZ’s news director ended in 2016, when he took the Fredonia State job.

Before becoming the news director at News 12 in 2019, Settle had been the assistant news director and executive producer at the station.

He also has been the news director at WBRE/WYOU in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and News Channel 8 in Washington, D.C.

A 1998 graduate of the University of Maryland, Settle also has worked for the Fox News channel in Washington, D.C., and stations in Baltimore and Charlottesville, Va.