WGRZ meteorologist Heather Waldman's departure from WNY is 'bittersweet'

“It kind of took off from there,” she explained. “Was I 7 years old saying, I’m going to be a meteorologist? Absolutely not. But the more I read about weather, the more I was fascinated by it. I grew up watching The Weather Channel for hours at a time.”

Undoubtedly, she saw plenty of Western New York on that channel. But she didn’t know much about Buffalo when she arrived as a 25-year-old in her first TV job. She said the station’s staff embraced her and let her make her own way, with former weekend anchor and now reporter Ron Plants giving her some of the best advice.

“He was one of the people who broke me out of the performer and told me just talk and have fun and don’t take this too seriously,” she said.

She also received some insight from Erica Brecher, another Penn State graduate who was a WGRZ reporter before leaving for WIVB-TV. Waldman worked with Brecher’s husband, Andrew Baglini, at Accu-Weather before coming to WGRZ.

“Erica is an excellent sort of ambassador for Buffalo,” said Waldman. “She was telling me wonderful things about Buffalo and I trusted her even though I hadn’t seen much of the city. If she had found a good home, I am sure I can too.”

She did. She learned the community was welcoming and smart about weather.