WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) meteorologist Elyse Smith announced Friday on social networks that she is leaving after three years at the NBC affiliate.
Smith’s announcement comes a few days after the station announced meteorologist Jennifer Stanonis was returning to the station in a full-time role.
General Manager Mark Manders said this week Stanonis was filling an opening left by Heather Waldman’s departure in September 2021.
A 2017 graduate of Valparaiso University with a degree in meteorology, Smith joined Channel 2 from KRCG-TV in Jefferson City, Mo. in 2020 to fill the weekend Storm 2 position held by Stanonis, who left the station then. Smith was promoted to weekdays in the fall of 2021 after Waldman’s departure in a move that was described as temporary.
In her announcement on social networks, Smith wrote: “Today is my last day at WGRZ. Moving to Buffalo was the best choice I could have made, Here I became the meteorologist I’ve dream of being since I was a little girl. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms… this place felt like home for the past three years.”
- Prayer and healing vigil for Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula scheduled for Saturday
- LeSean McCoy has harsh words for Jim Kelly: 'You’re this great quarterback in the Super Bowl? Loss, loss, loss, loss'
- Nardin teacher's removal following use of 'racially charged language' sparked controversy
- Bills GM Brandon Beane on potential DeAndre Hopkins trade: 'I don't think that's going to happen'
- Golden Knights tweet 'Imagine not liking Jack Eichel,' and Sabres fans were merciless in replies
- He's 102. He lives in Amherst. And he just won the 'Nobel Prize' of statistics
- Alan Pergament: Ch. 4's Abby Fridmann turns down new contract, becomes latest 'Wake Up!' anchor to exit
- Nicholas D'Angelo pleads guilty to 8 felonies in rape case
- Lancaster golf course ends 'corkage fee,' Breathalyzer test amid online criticism
- Erik Brady: 20 years later, Drew Rosenhaus recounts how he fooled the Bills into drafting Willis McGahee
- Inside the Sabres: Analyzing the depth chart and where GM Kevyn Adams will add this summer
- Seneca Nation plans to bid for McKinley Mall
- Ex-Sabres defenseman Christian Ehrhoff, on the payroll through 2027-28, comes out of retirement to play in Germany
- Pigeon was supposed to report to Probation Office when released from jail. He went to Florida instead
- Bills trade up in first round, select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 overall in NFL draft
“As far as what’s next, stay tuned!”
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!