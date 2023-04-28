WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) meteorologist Elyse Smith announced Friday on social networks that she is leaving after three years at the NBC affiliate.

Smith’s announcement comes a few days after the station announced meteorologist Jennifer Stanonis was returning to the station in a full-time role.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

General Manager Mark Manders said this week Stanonis was filling an opening left by Heather Waldman’s departure in September 2021.

A 2017 graduate of Valparaiso University with a degree in meteorology, Smith joined Channel 2 from KRCG-TV in Jefferson City, Mo. in 2020 to fill the weekend Storm 2 position held by Stanonis, who left the station then. Smith was promoted to weekdays in the fall of 2021 after Waldman’s departure in a move that was described as temporary.

In her announcement on social networks, Smith wrote: “Today is my last day at WGRZ. Moving to Buffalo was the best choice I could have made, Here I became the meteorologist I’ve dream of being since I was a little girl. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms… this place felt like home for the past three years.”

“As far as what’s next, stay tuned!”