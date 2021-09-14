 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of Madden NFL to call Bills-Miami game for Fox; the Mannings discover Zay Jones
0 comments

Voice of Madden NFL to call Bills-Miami game for Fox; the Mannings discover Zay Jones

Support this work for $1 a month
Knox leaps (copy) (copy)

Bills tight end Dawson Knox makes a leaping catch against  Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe during the third quarter of last season's Bills-Dolphins s game.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Buffalo Bills game at 1 p.m. Sunday with Miami carried by Fox affiliate WUTV isn’t exactly drawing the network’s best known NFL announcing team.

But it could be one of the most interesting teams.

Brandon Gaudin, who may be best known as the voice of Madden NFL from EA Sports, will be the play-by-play announcer.

Former NFL star and General Manager Matt Millen is the analyst.

Watch fans as they sing and dance and chant "Bills Mafia" in the parking lot prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Sarah Kustok, who may be best known as the first full-time solo female NBA analyst after the YES network assigned her Brooklyn Nets games, is the sideline reporter. She played basketball collegiately for the DePaul University women’s team.

On another NFL note, the Peyton and Eli Manning show during the Las Vegas Raiders' 33-27 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens as the alternative Monday Night Football was a huge social network hit.

Twitter was abuzz over the Mannings' sense of humor and analysis on a broadcast carried by ESPN2 while the regular MNF crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick worked the regular broadcast on ESPN.

The Manning highlight for Bills fans likely came after ex-Bills receiver Zay Jones caught the winning touchdown from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in overtime.

Peyton didn't appear to know who Zay was and his brother Eli wasn't much help, either.

Before signing off, Peyton dryly cracked: "Carr to Jones, one of the great tandems."

The brothers previously had a lot of fun ridiculing the idea of halftime adjustments, noting there isn't enough time to make any.

The Manning broadcast was so entertaining it will likely draw many fans away from the regular broadcast when they do future games.

However, the ratings for both will be combined.   

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

K-pop star 'Lalisa' drives up sales of Thai traditional costumes

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News