Voice of Madden NFL to call Bills-Miami game for Fox; the Mannings discover Zay Jones

The Buffalo Bills game at 1 p.m. Sunday with Miami carried by Fox affiliate WUTV isn’t exactly drawing the network’s best known NFL announcing team.

But it could be one of the most interesting teams.

Brandon Gaudin, who may be best known as the voice of Madden NFL from EA Sports, will be the play-by-play announcer.

Former NFL star and General Manager Matt Millen is the analyst.

Sarah Kustok, who may be best known as the first full-time solo female NBA analyst after the YES network assigned her Brooklyn Nets games, is the sideline reporter. She played basketball collegiately for the DePaul University women’s team.

On another NFL note, the Peyton and Eli Manning show during the Las Vegas Raiders' 33-27 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens as the alternative Monday Night Football was a huge social network hit.

Twitter was abuzz over the Mannings' sense of humor and analysis on a broadcast carried by ESPN2 while the regular MNF crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick worked the regular broadcast on ESPN.