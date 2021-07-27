Viewers interested in Tokyo Olympics have been rewarded multiple times

The New Sport: At the risk of sounding like an old fogey, nothing says go to bed to people in my demographic than “let’s go to skateboarding.” However, I'm all in on surfing.

Aw, Canada: While American viewers had to pay to see the men’s basketball team lose its opener to France Sunday on the streaming service Peacock , the CBC affiliate out of Toronto carried the game live called by Dan Shulman, who is well known to ESPN viewers and Toronto Blue Jays fans. CBC is carried in high definition over the air, but not on local TV. To all those asking when it will be available on cable in HD, I’ve never been able to get an answer. And that is sort of an answer.

Honest Takes: At the start of the Games, Tirico referred to them as “bittersweet” because the pandemic is still a huge issue and has led to many questioning whether they should go on. In another honest moment before Kornacki’s math, NBC gymnastic expert Tim Daggett said of Biles’ performance in the team qualifications, “Simone Biles isn’t being Simone Biles, losing a half point here and there.” And after her loss to Titmus, Ledecky said, “I can’t be disappointed. It was a good time for me. Awesome swim by her.”

The Typewriter: It was nice for this old newspaperman to see one is still in use as seven-time Olympic medalist Aaron Peirsol typed an inspiring letter to current Olympian backstroker Ryan Murphy that was part of one of NBC’s features Monday. Murphy finished third in his event after the feature ran. The features have been strong, but they almost seem like a jinx. Murphy was one of several favored Americans who didn’t win a gold medal after a feature ran. He won a bronze, as did Lilly King in the race won by Jacoby.