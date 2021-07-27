Viewers interested in Tokyo Olympics have been rewarded multiple times

Over the weekend, I tweeted that not as many people as expected were tweeting about the Tokyo Olympics and asked why.
Just about everything and everybody but “Ted Lasso” was blamed.
The responses were varied, with lack of interest, too much politics in sports, the absence of fans at the arenas, the 13-hour time difference between Japan and the East Coast of the United States and the inability to know what is being carried live or on delay.
The time difference actually helps at times, since many of the marquee swimming events have been live because 8 p.m. on the East Coast is 9 a.m. the next day in Tokyo.
It is relatively easy to know if an event is live since NBC and its sister outlets carrying the Games run a graphic in the right corner saying if it is live. If the graphic isn’t there, it isn’t live. In addition, you can do the math. For instance, If you are watching between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., it’s midnight through 8 a.m. in Japan the next day and you should realize it can’t possibly be live.
I don’t have local ratings yet, but nationally they have been down by a high percentage.
I suspect there are a variety of other reasons for the interest decline, including the reduced hype for these Games and all the viewing options available that have led to viewership decline in almost all televised sports.
In Western New York, some viewers may have been drawn to coverage of the Buffalo Sabres because of the NHL draft and the trades of veterans Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen. This also is a time for NFL news.
But those viewers who are into the Games certainly have been rewarded multiple times over the opening days with exciting live moments like the victories by Alaskan swimmer Lydia Jacoby in the 100 meter-breaststroke Monday and the exciting victory by Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus over American legend Katie Ledecky in the 400 meter freestyle on Sunday.
In both cases, reaction shots to those victories by friends, parents back home and Titmus’ coach were priceless.
NBC Olympic host Mike Tirico called the reaction by Jacoby’s classmates at an Alaska watch event “the shot of the Olympics” so far.
Dan Hicks, NBC’s excellent swimming play-by-play announcer, captured the Jacoby and Titmus victories perfectly.
“Alaska has an Olympic gold medalist,” he exclaimed Monday night after Jacoby’s upset.
After Titmus’ victory, Hicks proclaimed that her coach, Dean Boxall, had moves like Jagger before they went viral.
“He is like putting on a show like Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones or something,” said Hicks.
It certainly was something.
Now on to more highs and lows from my Olympics diary:
Kornacki Time: MSNBC political number’s guy Steve Kornacki uses numbers to explain Olympic things. Often, no explanation is needed. But on Monday night, he gave details that explained that the first-place scores of gymnast Simone Biles in the team qualification were off her averages by such a margin that it led to the U.S. women’s team finishing second. “She can be the best in the world on an off day,” said Kornacki. “The team may need superhuman.” Unfortunately, Biles had to leave the team competition Tuesday morning, with NBC anchor Hoda Kotb saying, “my heart is broken on this.” Without Biles, the U.S. team earned a silver medal in competition that will air on NBC tonight.
The Wave: The opening ceremonies, which were carried by NBC live Friday morning and repeated in prime time, didn’t have the same feel because of lack of fans in the arena. It even seemed a little strange to see the athletes be introduced and wave to the few Olympic personnel and media members allowed in the almost empty stadium.
The Ad: The commercial featuring Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long that has aired frequently deserves a gold medal.
The GOAT: American swimming legend Michael Phelps looks as comfortable in front of a microphone as he did when he was winning all those gold medals. I wish he was calling more races with Hicks rather than giving postrace analysis with Tirico. Hicks is paired with the enthusiastic Rowdy Gaines.
The New Sport: At the risk of sounding like an old fogey, nothing says go to bed to people in my demographic than “let’s go to skateboarding.” However, I'm all in on surfing.
Aw, Canada: While American viewers had to pay to see the men’s basketball team lose its opener to France Sunday on the streaming service Peacock , the CBC affiliate out of Toronto carried the game live called by Dan Shulman, who is well known to ESPN viewers and Toronto Blue Jays fans. CBC is carried in high definition over the air, but not on local TV. To all those asking when it will be available on cable in HD, I’ve never been able to get an answer. And that is sort of an answer.
Honest Takes: At the start of the Games, Tirico referred to them as “bittersweet” because the pandemic is still a huge issue and has led to many questioning whether they should go on. In another honest moment before Kornacki’s math, NBC gymnastic expert Tim Daggett said of Biles’ performance in the team qualifications, “Simone Biles isn’t being Simone Biles, losing a half point here and there.” And after her loss to Titmus, Ledecky said, “I can’t be disappointed. It was a good time for me. Awesome swim by her.”
The Typewriter: It was nice for this old newspaperman to see one is still in use as seven-time Olympic medalist Aaron Peirsol typed an inspiring letter to current Olympian backstroker Ryan Murphy that was part of one of NBC’s features Monday. Murphy finished third in his event after the feature ran. The features have been strong, but they almost seem like a jinx. Murphy was one of several favored Americans who didn’t win a gold medal after a feature ran. He won a bronze, as did Lilly King in the race won by Jacoby.