Vidler's is ready for another close-up: Christmas movie shot in East Aurora airs on cable Saturday night

If it is November, it is time for Christmas music on local radio and Christmas movies on television shot in East Aurora.

The latest film from director Fred Olen Ray primarily shot there, “A Royal Christmas on Ice,” premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday on the Great American Family (GAF) network. GAF is on Channel 295 on Spectrum.

“A Royal Christmas on Ice” was filmed primarily in and around East Aurora, with a few scenes shot at Vidler’s on Main Street. Ray has made several films here in the past seven years.

Here is the summary of the film: “Looking to escape his royal life, a dashing prince comes to the United States to start a business in a small town in upstate New York and winds up falling for a former Olympic ice skater.”

Anna Marie Dobbins and Jonathan Stoddard are billed as the stars in a cast that includes Buffalo native Charlene Amoia, William Baldwin and Dennis DiPaolo.

Amoia has been in a variety of TV shows and may be best known in the recurring role of Wendy the waitress in the CBS comedy hit “How I Met Your Mother.”

Baldwin, the second youngest of the four Baldwin brothers, has extensive TV and movie credits.

DiPaolo is better known as the owner of Ilio DiPaolo’s restaurant. He plays the guy at the counter at an ice-skating rink handing out skates. He isn’t about to give up his day – and night – job. He has appeared in Ray’s other films when scenes were shot in his restaurant.

GAF is the cable network with an ownership group that includes former Crown Media chief executive officer Bill Abbott, who formerly was the president and CEO of The Hallmark Channel.

He left after 11 years as chief executive of Crown Media after the controversy three years ago surrounding Hallmark’s pulling commercials that featured a same-sex wedding after pressure from a conservative group. Hallmark later apologized for pulling the ads.

GAF now competes with Hallmark for viewers who can’t get enough of Christmas movies. It also competes for the talents of actors who were known for appearing on Christmas movies in Hallmark.

Hallmark is currently running its annual “Countdown to Christmas” with holiday-themed movies and just announced a partnership with NBC’s streaming service Peacock to carry programming.

WECK owner Buddy Shula has tapped a Buffalo radio personality as his morning personality on his new station in Key West, Fla., 93.7 WKEY.

Dan Rinelli, a Buffalo radio veteran, made his debut this week as the morning personality at WKEY.

“Dan is the perfect choice for this position and brings many talents. He will fit in the Key West unique lifestyle perfectly, with a great blend of information and entertainment,” Shula said in a release.

“Doing the morning show in Key West is a dream come true,” said Rinelli in the same release. “I love the vibe and the unique lifestyle of the entire community. I look forward to being a part of that.”

WKEY can be heard on-air at 93.7 FM, streaming at 937Wkey.com, mobile app and voice-activated devices.