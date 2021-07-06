Vaughters, Igoe and Buckley headline 2021 class of Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame

WIVB-TV consumer reporter Al Vaughters, former WGRZ-TV consumer reporter Mike Igoe and radio news veteran turned WKBW-TV reporter Eileen Buckley head the 2021 class of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
The eight-member class, the largest in the organization’s history, includes former WKBW-TV photographer Mickey Osterreicher, WGRZ-TV chief photographer Andy DeSantis, radio executive and owner Charlie Banta, radio marketing and branding expert Heidi Raphael and the late television pioneers Bob and Ellen Knechtel.
Vaughters, WIVB-TV’s Call for Action reporter who fights for people with legal issues they can’t resolve themselves, has worked at Channel 4 for 27 years. His work with People Inc. and SABAH speaks to his involvement with people living with disabilities.
He is joined in the television category with Igoe, who took a buyout from WGRZ in 2009 and has since started a second career as an assistant professor at SUNY Fredonia. He won many journalism awards, has been admitted to the New York State Bar Association and has authored several books.
Osterreicher, who along with DeSantis is in the behind-the-scenes category, had a successful career at the Courier Express newspaper and as an Eyewitness News photographer before starting a second career as a lawyer and a nationally known expert on the media and First Amendment issues. He is the general counsel of the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA). He also has raised more than $100,000 for the “Ride for Roswell” and continued riding after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
DeSantis’ award-winning career includes eight New York State Emmy awards, a national Edward R. Murrow award and National Press honors and has won 36 National Press Photographers awards.
Buckley enters in the radio category. She joined WKBW-TV as a senior reporter in 2019 after 34 years working in radio news in an award-winning career at multiple radio stations that started in the mid-1980s.
Banta, the president and founder of Mercury Capital Partners, which invests in radio and other media properties, ran Rich Communications in Buffalo in 1989 and became head of Greater Media’s radio division, overseeing operations in Los Angeles, Detroit, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Long Island, Washington, D.C., and Boston. In 2018, he was appointed by President Trump to the National Council on the Arts that advises on grants and policies for the National Endowment for the Arts. He enters the hall in the management category.
Raphael, the Chief Communications Officer at Beasley Media Group, has been recognized among the “Most Influential Women in Radio” by Radio Ink magazine. The Western New York native enters the hall in the Buffalo Bob Smith national category. She began her radio career on the air in the mid-'80s at WECK-AM, WGR-AM and WHTT before joining WGRF-FM/97 Rock. She also was Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Boston-based Greater Media, Inc. and has been on numerous national industry boards. She is a past chairman and president of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association.
The late Bob and Ellen Knechtel were known in the late 1950s for their handmade puppets and marionettes that were the stars of several of WBEN-TV’s (now WIVB-TV) live children's shows. They died in the early 2000s and enter the hall in the broadcast innovation category.
The Nov. 4 dinner in which the class will be honored will be emceed by Linda Pellegrino, the retired WKBW-TV host of “AM Buffalo,” and actor and Western New York native William Fichtner, most recently seen in the CBS series “Mom” that ended its eight-season run in May.
Retired State Supreme Court Justice Penny Wolfgang and BBA vice president Steve Monaco are this year’s event chairs. Tickets for the event are $100 for Buffalo Broadcasters Association members and $125 for nonmembers and are available at buffalobroadcasters.com.