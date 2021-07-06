Vaughters, Igoe and Buckley headline 2021 class of Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame

WIVB-TV consumer reporter Al Vaughters, former WGRZ-TV consumer reporter Mike Igoe and radio news veteran turned WKBW-TV reporter Eileen Buckley head the 2021 class of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

The eight-member class, the largest in the organization’s history, includes former WKBW-TV photographer Mickey Osterreicher, WGRZ-TV chief photographer Andy DeSantis, radio executive and owner Charlie Banta, radio marketing and branding expert Heidi Raphael and the late television pioneers Bob and Ellen Knechtel.

Vaughters, WIVB-TV’s Call for Action reporter who fights for people with legal issues they can’t resolve themselves, has worked at Channel 4 for 27 years. His work with People Inc. and SABAH speaks to his involvement with people living with disabilities.

He is joined in the television category with Igoe, who took a buyout from WGRZ in 2009 and has since started a second career as an assistant professor at SUNY Fredonia. He won many journalism awards, has been admitted to the New York State Bar Association and has authored several books.