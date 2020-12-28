Tributes, retirements and Buffalo angles dominate TV here in 2020

Like everything else, the Covid-19 pandemic rocked television in 2020.
It prematurely ended season finales, furthered the decline of network TV, boosted the arrival of new streaming sites that were ready to entertain housebound viewers and forced local news to make safety adjustments to do its job.
It also was a year in which well-known TV personalities retired and popular radio personalities fell victim to the financial pressures on the media due to lost advertising.
On to highs and lows of the year:
Local News Personality of the Year: Channel 7 anchor-reporter Madison Carter.
On the night of May 30, the WKBW reporter-anchor described what was happening as Western New Yorkers circled Niagara Square to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Carter’s riveting 75-minute live shot illustrated she was someone to watch not only on that night, but also in the future.
At a time when racial inequity and social injustice is being widely discussed, Carter’s controversial, outspoken voice about the need for diversity in local newsrooms was perfectly timed.
'Most' Impressive: Channel 2 anchor Kate Welshofer, who added 5:30 p.m. anchor duties to her role as the host of WGRZ's soft 4 p.m. news program, “Most Buffalo,” won multiple national awards from judges for her writing skills.
Best Trend: The local TV stations have done a much better job in diversity hiring.
Buffalove: With the Buffalo Bills having a terrific year and the Toronto Blue Jays forced to play games here because of the pandemic, Buffalo received more love on national television this year.
Reality Show of the Year: The hearings concerning the impeachment of President Trump, which showcased a variety of heroes and villains and should be fodder for docudramas for years to come.
Talkin’ Proud: Local singer Cami Clune made it to the final nine of NBC’s “The Voice,” with considerable help from Kelly Clarkson, the judge who loved her the most.
Best Tribute: Channel 2 weatherman Patrick Hammer gave a poignant 90-second eulogy to his mother, Laurie Elliott, who died of Covid-19. It highlighted her sense of humor and included the message of how important it is to wear a mask.
Radio Daze: Among the radio casualties were hockey expert Paul Hamilton (WGR), DJ Anthony (Kiss 98.5), Omar Fetouh and Chris Caya (WBFO), Nik Rivers (WLKK) and radio legends Dan Neaverth and Jon Summers (WECK).
Bad News: Cable company Charter Communications announced Spectrum News, the 24-hour-a-day news service, will undergo statewide organizational changes that will result in most Buffalo anchors and the local news director exiting.
Best Sports Documentary: ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” which documented the Chicago Bulls’ dominance in the Michael Jordan years, helped NBA fans get through the pandemic until the teams went into a bubble to resume the season.
Best Dancers: “The Lexington Avenue Dancers,” who had a nightly celebration during the early stages of the pandemic, received national attention on multiple newscasts. Full disclosure: I used to live on the street.
Best Political Documentary: “Hillary,” the Hulu documentary from Western New York native Nanette Burstein, addressed some of Clinton's blind spots, flaws and mistakes, but overall was a flattering portrait.
The End of an Era: ABC’s “Modern Family” concluded its triumphant run probably a season or two too late.
Wait, Wait Some More: WNED-TV plans to bring the popular PBS radio show “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me” here were canceled because of the pandemic.
Happy Retirements: Channel 2 sports anchor-reporter Stu Boyar, “AM Buffalo” host Linda Pellegrino, Channel 7 reporter Ed Reilly and WBEN-AM talk host Sandy Beach all announced their retirements. Local public broadcasting leader Don Boswell announced he is retiring in June.
Sports Trade of the Year: Sports anchor Heather Prusak left Channel 2 for Channel 4 (WIVB) a few months before Boyar retired.
TV Sports History: Channel 2 replaced Prusak and Boyar with two women sports anchor-reporters, Ashley Holder and Julianne Pelusi, making two out of three on-air regular members of Channel 2’s sports department women for the first time in Western New York history.
Anchor Adjustments: Because of safety concerns due to the pandemic, at various times Channel 4 cut the number of newscasts its main anchors, Jacquie Walker and Don Postles, worked. Channel 2 and Channel 7 also made adjustments, with many on-air staffers working from home.
Math Wizards: MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki and CNN’s John King became news stars because of their election night work explaining where the votes were coming from in the swing states and what that said about who was likely to win the presidency.
The TV Year of Gronk: Rob Gronkowski celebrated his local roots in a Disney+ series, sang “I’m Too Sexy” during his appearance on “The Masked Singer” and starred in his own CBS game, “Game On,” before deciding to play football again with Tom Brady in Tampa.
Arrested Development: If you haven’t seen it, go to HBO On Demand to watch a “Real Sports” segment about how wrongly convicted Valentino Dixon’s drawing of golf courses helped him survive his 27 years in prison and ultimately led to his release.
Political Nostalgia: HBO Max brought back the original cast of the Aaron Sorkin classic series “West Wing” to recreate an original episode of the series about voting that still resonated.
Late Substitution: Largely because of complications due to Covid-19 protocols, Steve Tasker replaced Eric Wood as the radio analyst alongside John Murphy during this magical Bills season.
What’s in a Name?: Local public broadcasting, which relies on considerable donations from across the border, now calls itself Buffalo Toronto Media to reflect Canada’s importance.
An Athlete Dying Young: The tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and several others in a helicopter crash led to a moving TV memorial.
Ratings Asterisk: Much was made of the decline in viewership for the NBA and NHL playoffs, but it was most likely because the games were played at different times than they normally would be played.
Freezing Moment: The picture on the local Fox affiliate, WUTV, froze at a key time during an NFL playoff game.
Security Issues: Because of perceived dangers covering protests during the summer, local stations protected their reporters on some assignments by hiring security personnel.
Dr. Fauci, Emmy Nominee: OK, the pandemic expert was on TV almost as much as Ryan Seacrest, but he wasn’t nominated. Brad Pitt was for playing the doctor on “Saturday Night Live.” He didn’t win.
Slogan of the Year: Channel 7 began using the tag line “Buffalo Strong.”
Comedy Team of the Year: CNN’s Chris Cuomo and his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, were funnier than characters in most sitcoms when they appeared on Chris’ show to talk about the pandemic with a large dose of their family dynamics.
Best Recovery: Channel 2’s popular anchor-reporter Ron Plants returned to the airwaves after being off for several months for undisclosed reasons. His friend Claudine Ewing was named to replace him as the station’s weekend anchor.
He’s No Cami Clune: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz performed some entertaining songs during the pandemic and posted them.
There Always Is a Buffalo Angle: The Netflix hit “Tiger King” was partly based on a magazine article written by Leif Reigstad, a 2014 Buffalo State College graduate.
Sunday Morning Treat: Standup Jim Gaffigan gave viewers an additional reason to watch “CBS Sunday Morning” by providing humorous segments showing how his large family was dealing with the pandemic. He compared the family to the 1976 sitcom “Alice.”
Goodbyes: Channel 4 weekend anchor Shannon Smith (Cleveland), Channel 4 meteorologist Stevie Daniels (Baltimore) and Channel 4 sports anchor-reporter Jenna Harner (Pittsburgh) all made quick good impressions here and left for bigger markets.
Ah, Canada: The Canadian hit TV series with the suggestive name, “Schitt’s Creek,” surprisingly dominated the Emmy Awards. Viewers who were coaxed into watching it based on the awards discovered they had to be patient because it took a few seasons for the show to hit its stride.
Morning Star: Kelsey Anderson, an impressive Orchard Park native, joined Channel 4’s morning team of Mel Orlins and Dave Greber.
Lost Legends: The deaths of Regis Philbin and Alex Trebek made a terrible year even worse.
Best Comeback: After losing his job as anchor of “CBS Evening News,” Kenmore native Jeff Glor flourished as the co-anchor of “CBS This Morning: Saturday.”
Streaming Wars: Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock joined Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu in the battle for dollars and viewers and have made broadcast TV easier to ignore in the process.
Chess Anyone?: The riveting Netflix series "Queen's Gambit," one of the year's outstanding series, sparked a renewed interest in chess.
With all the streaming and cable options these days, no critic can watch every show, but my list of 2020 favorites include “Better Call Saul,” “The Undoing,” “The Comey Rule,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Last Dance,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and anything CNN’s Jake Tapper was involved with.