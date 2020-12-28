Tributes, retirements and Buffalo angles dominate TV here in 2020

Sports Trade of the Year: Sports anchor Heather Prusak left Channel 2 for Channel 4 (WIVB) a few months before Boyar retired.

TV Sports History: Channel 2 replaced Prusak and Boyar with two women sports anchor-reporters, Ashley Holder and Julianne Pelusi, making two out of three on-air regular members of Channel 2’s sports department women for the first time in Western New York history.

Anchor Adjustments: Because of safety concerns due to the pandemic, at various times Channel 4 cut the number of newscasts its main anchors, Jacquie Walker and Don Postles, worked. Channel 2 and Channel 7 also made adjustments, with many on-air staffers working from home.

Math Wizards: MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki and CNN’s John King became news stars because of their election night work explaining where the votes were coming from in the swing states and what that said about who was likely to win the presidency.

The TV Year of Gronk: Rob Gronkowski celebrated his local roots in a Disney+ series, sang “I’m Too Sexy” during his appearance on “The Masked Singer” and starred in his own CBS game, “Game On,” before deciding to play football again with Tom Brady in Tampa.