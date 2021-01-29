Tony Romo agrees with his Buffalo critics, calls Mahomes-Brady Super Bowl a legacy game

“Kansas City played a high-level game on both sides of the ball, and they really played one of their best games of the year that we've done – and me and Jim (play-by-play announcer Nantz) have done a number of them over the years. Going into games like that, we know Kansas City is the standard now, almost like New England. Jim, how many years was New England the standard? How many times were you like, ‘I'm going to New England in January? I mean, like how many years was that?’ ”

“Almost 20 years, yeah,” said Nantz.

Romo continued: “Jim Nantz, who lives in California, amongst other places, literally could go ahead and book his January schedule and be like, ‘OK, New England, New England – he just knew that, right? So Kansas City is that standard. That's a gift that they've given, A, the league and us in that they are that special and unique.

“So you sit here and look at the game, and you're like how is Buffalo possibly going to compete? Well, all these cool stats and they're playing great and everything. It's like, great, you're going against Kansas City now in the playoffs, and they've seen you once. This is like going up against New England back in the day. They're that team now, and it's going to be like that for a long time.