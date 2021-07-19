Tokyo Olympics are a made-for-TV event on NBC platforms like no other

The pandemic limits the ability to showcase Tokyo. But Solomon said there will be profiles and views of Japan from Mary Carillo, who traveled there two and half years ago.

NBC is often criticized for focusing too much on American stars but that might not be its fault this time because stories about international athletes were harder to do because of the pandemic. Solomon said the network has been working with world broadcasters to get international profiles.

“We have a really amazing piece on Ariarne Titmus that helps frame the USA-Australia swimming rivalry,” said Solomon. “We also found a way to get into Russia over the past two months because (gymnast) Nikita Nagornyy is a huge story that first weekend.”

Few NBC sporting events these days aren’t done without Steve Kornacki, the MSNBC election night star. He will be in Tokyo explaining the makeup of Team USA and trends, all undoubtedly by using numbers.

Speaking of numbers, 250 is the number of prime-time hours that WGRZ will carry over 17 consecutive nights of NBC coverage.

The broadcast network will feature the most popular sports – swimming, gymnastics, track and field, diving and beach volleyball. Its daytime coverage will bounce WGRZ’s “Most Buffalo” off the air for two weeks.