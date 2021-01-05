The retiring Radford takes the blame for dropping the ball on New Year's Eve

The miscommunication was understandable when you consider they were anchoring from the studio and not where the ball drop was occurring in downtown Buffalo where they are normally stationed.

Radford took one for the team. He blamed himself while noting that he couldn’t see the countdown clock while pictures of ball drops at Times Square and in downtown Buffalo were on the split screen.

“We got caught off guard,” said Radford. “It was live, and the pictures didn’t correlate. It was my fault. I didn’t know we wouldn’t be able to see the clock. It wasn’t more than a few seconds. I should have paid more attention to the timing.”

By the way, the decision to announce Radford’s retirement again wasn’t the anchor’s idea.

News director Rob Heverling explained: “Keith has been a host for our New Year’s Eve Ball Drop show for 30-plus years. This was Keith’s last NYE Ball Drop.

“We have a committee that planned our Buffalo Strong NYE show content. We all thought a good moment during the NYE show would be a montage of Keith hosting over the years and allow Keith to briefly reminisce about his NYE experiences over the decades. It was a nice moment. Keith also stated he’s not done yet, he’ll be here till the end of June.