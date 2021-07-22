'Ted Lasso' has another triumphant season on Apple TV+

In addition, there is the clever creation of a dating site that focuses on what people have in common rather than appearance.

And there is a clever takeoff on the classic line – “you had me at hello” that Renee Zellweger told Tom Cruise in the movie “Jerry Maguire.”

Of course, there are too many name-dropping pop culture references to count, with one comparing Ted Danson to a “Seinfeld” star particularly amusing. The references are part of the “Ted Lasso” charm that makes it more relatable.

The best of the eight episodes made available for review is tough to select but the fourth one – a Christmas episode that will air Aug. 13 and speaks to the power of friendship – is my favorite.

It allows Waddingham, who is a singer, to again showcase that part of her talent. The music chosen to run with each episode also enhances each program, which generally run between 30 and 45 minutes.

As adorable and sweet as it is most times, the language and some PG-13 situations in “Lasso” can be too rough for young children to watch. The writers seem to realize that Kent’s repeated use of a curse word is too much because they eventually have him explain to a child it is what “footballers” do and shouldn’t be emulated.

But other than the repetitive curse words, “Ted Lasso” has little to apologize for. As a follow-up second season, it is as good as it gets.