If you didn’t watch Sunday’s episode of HBO’s “Succession,” you better avoid all media until you have a chance to watch it. The events of what happened in the episode blew up on social media even hours before the episode aired on the West Coast.

I’ll give viewers a few days before giving any specifics about what happened, but let’s just say in my March 24 review (without giving away any spoilers) I was referring to Sunday’s third episode when I wrote, “one of the more compelling reveals in the four episodes had me questioning whether it was real or if it was a fake-out twist because it is artfully filmed. Over three seasons, ‘Succession’ has taught me to be suspicious and trust nothing.”

Sunday’s episode also included what I referred to as my favorite line in the first four episodes when a non-family member tried to explain her value to the media company owned by Logan Roy (Brian Cox): “I danced through a (expletive deleted) thunderstorm without getting wet.”

Finally, the episode was behind my view that in “an odd way ‘Succession’ is a tortuous love story at its heart as much as it is a monster story.”

Sunday’s episode was easily the best of this year’s four episodes I previewed. And it will be tough to top as the series winds down.

Since Buffalo singer Matt Wilson didn’t appear on the Showstoppers episode of “American Idol” Sunday, I expect he will be on tonight’s program at 8 carried by ABC-TV (WKBW-TV) in Buffalo.