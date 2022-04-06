Spectrum to increase rates, citing programming costs

Spectrum cable bills are about to go up.

The cable company hasn’t sent a news release to explain the increase, but a Spectrum spokesperson confirmed the information that was sent in the latest bills to subscribers in a “billing update” about the rising costs of some services.

According to the update, starting with the next bill, the Spectrum TV Silver package will increase by $5 monthly; each TV receiver will increase by $1 monthly; and the TV Bundle discount will be reduced by $6 monthly.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

That may mean some subscribers will experience bills increasing by as little as $5 monthly and as much as $12 monthly once their current promotional periods end.

“TV programmers continue to raise fees annually to carry their content, driving higher costs across the entire industry,” explained a spokesperson for Spectrum. “As a direct result of the growing cost of programming from the TV networks we carry, we are passing through these increased fees to viewers."

Spectrum believes the largest percentage of affected current customers will see an increase of less than $5 monthly.

Spectrum blames the need for an increase on skyrocketing TV programming, including those for retransmission consent fees to broadcast TV groups like E.W. Scripps, Sinclair, Tegna and Nexstar to carry the local channels they own that can be watched free over the air in most portions of Western New York with a decent antenna.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.