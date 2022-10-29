'SNF' reporter Melissa Stark addresses most amusing moments on the sidelines

If anyone should be excited at the weather forecast for the “NBC Sunday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers, it probably should be sideline reporter Melissa Stark.

In a telephone interview, she was pleased to learn the forecast calls for mild temperatures in the 50s in the evening at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the game carried on local NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2).

Of course, the weather isn’t as big a factor for sideline reporters today as it was when Stark was the sideline reporter for "Monday Night Football" in her 20s for three seasons starting in 2000.

“Now we have heated vests, heated socks and heated gloves,” said Stark. “We didn’t have that. For me, a game in Buffalo in October, sign me up.”

The more comfortable gear is only one reason that Stark feels fortunate to return to the sideline this season, replacing Michele Tafoya.

“I missed being in the center of the action, the adrenaline and live action,” said Stark. “I feel lucky and humbled to have this opportunity.”

Stark said she “was always telling my husband that in this business I would be replaced by someone younger.”

“I love to have circled back in my later years,” said Stark. “It has been amazing.”

Stark, who has four teenage children, is a versatile broadcaster who has had a variety of other news and sports TV roles.

Ryan O'Halloran: A man and his custom T-shirts – how Von Miller uses pregame routine to recognize past, current Buffalo Bills The Bills have been presented with the Full Von Experience since he signed with the team as a free agent in March. A magnet for autographs during training camp. A disrupter on the field with six sacks during the team’s 5-1 start. And an instant photo opportunity when he walks onto the field for early warmups.

A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Virginia, she has worked for ESPN, The NFL Network, MSNBC and as a correspondent for NBC’s “Today.” She has been involved in covering three Olympics and has been a guest host a few times on ABC’s talk show “The View.”

But football is in her blood. Her father, Walter, was the eye doctor for the Baltimore Colts and took her into the locker room at times when she was as young as 7 or 8.

“I always say I was in an NFL locker room at an early age,” said Stark.

Back then, Bert Jones was the Colts quarterback.

“He taught me how to throw a spiral,” said Stark.

Now her own children are old enough to come with Stark to a game.

She has been in Buffalo during the week for reports when she worked on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” but has never been on the sideline for a Bills game and is “thrilled” and “excited” for Sunday’s game.

Of course, sideline reporters don’t get much airtime and some coaches – and armchair fans – treat them like annoyances.

“I feel like they all agreed,” said Stark of NFL coaches. “They can say no. They answer two questions. It is part of the job.”

Which brings us to her most amusing experiences as a sideline and game day reporter:

Coldest Game: “I did a New England game in December. I couldn’t even speak. I get real cold.”

The Funniest Moment. She was hit in the head by a football at Wembley Stadium (in England) during a pregame show. The ball came off the foot of a kicker or punter warming up before the game. She was OK afterwards. “It could have been terrible, but it was funny.”

Scariest Moment: “My sweater caught fire during a live shot.” It happened during a 2000 MNF game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots. Sparks flew on Stark from the pregame fireworks and landed on her clothing before the players were introduced. She was told to finish her live shot. “Fortunately, it was only for 10 to 15 seconds and then I put the fire out on my sweater.”

Most Awkward Moment: In a halftime interview about 20 years ago, she asked then-Philadelphia Coach Andy Reid (he now coaches Kansas City) about how his team would avoid blowing a two-touchdown halftime lead as it had the week before. “He said, ‘I can’t believe you asked me that,’” recalled Stark. “He said later it was a joke.” She didn’t think it was.

PlayAction: Bills will test Packers' lofty pass-defense ranking The Green Bay Packers have all kinds of problems entering Sunday night’s meeting with the Buffalo Bills. The defensive secondary is not one of them.

On Dealing with Bills Coach Sean McDermott: “He’s great, I talked to him before the kickoff of the Los Angeles Rams opener and during the game. I really liked him from the first time we met. He is personable, smart, he’s everything you could ask for.”

On Her Favorite Part of the Job: “I love the postgame interviews, the excitement of the players.” That was evident when she interviewed Bills quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Von Miller after the Bills beat the Rams. “They played off each other,” she said of the interview. “I also loved the story about Josh’s dad interviewing him in the car (when he was a young player) to get him prepared.” Bills fans undoubtedly hope Allen will be prepared to be interviewed by Stark again after Sunday’s game because it would mean a Buffalo victory.

Berry in town

NBC’s fantasy expert Matthew Berry will be doing his pregame show carried on the streaming service Peacock live from outside Highmark Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Berry is joined by co-host Michael Smith and Jay Croucher. The second hour of the show will be simulcast by CNBC.

Berry, who joined NBC after 15 years at ESPN, also will be onsite with NBC’s “Football Night in America” crew of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth at 7 p.m. simulcast on NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) and Peacock.