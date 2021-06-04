Rich Newberg creates a love letter to Buffalo, its history and local news

While the Bills get some prominent mentions, most other memorable sporting events are ignored. For instance, the Buffalo Sabres history is barely mentioned, which prevents younger fans from knowing that once upon a time they were a pretty good team.

Newberg also wishes he had more time to devote to the situation at West Valley.

But all in all, he is pleased with what could be viewed as his love letter to his adopted Western New York.

“I have a love and affinity for my adopted city,” said Newberg, a native of Long Island. “I wanted to give back in telling the Buffalo story. It is a story about the resilience of people and overcoming adversity and in the process gives the nation and the world inspiration to apply the lessons we’ve learned to help others.”

“I am grateful for having been given the opportunity to chase the Buffalo story wherever it took us, sometimes to far corners of the earth!”

The pitch to preserve film also is an important part of the Buffalo story.