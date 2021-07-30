NU grad Britini D’Angelo survives 'Big Brother' vote; local Olympic ratings decline significantly

This is what I’m thinking:
The remaining “Big Brother” houseguests and viewers will have Niagara University valedictorian Britini D’Angelo to kick around some more after she wasn’t kicked off the show Thursday night.
D’Angelo, the kindergarten teacher who is a contestant on the CBS reality series, survived a potential eviction for the second straight week.
As expected, it turned out that she was a pawn in the elimination vote again.
The vote was 11-0 against flight attendant Brent Champagne, who was as polarizing as Brandon “Frenchie” French, the Tennessee farmer who was evicted over Britini the previous week by a vote of 11-1.
D’Angelo has been one of the more visible, likable and entertaining houseguests in the first three weeks, especially with her rap lyrics.
Before Thursday’s vote, she gave a shoutout to her home in Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Inquiring minds want to know: Is WGRZ-TV interested in Andrew Baglini, the WIVB-TV meteorologist who is leaving the station next week after seven years?
He has been working without a contract for months so I would be surprised if he hasn’t talked to the station since there soon will be an opening in the WGRZ weather department with Heather Waldman exiting in September.
If the station were interested in Baglini, I would think it would have hired him by now.
Baglini, who is married to WIVB weekend anchor-reporter Erica Brecher, would prefer to stay in Western New York and has built a following here.
Speaking of WGRZ, the station that often wins awards for its promotions has another winner dealing with pride of Buffalo with a song “Glad 2 Be Here” performed by former “Voice” contestant Cami Clune that was created with Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls and music producer Nick Chiari, who goes by the name Grabbitz. The song plays as quick cut visuals of WNY and WGRZ staffers are shown.
WGRZ General Manager Jim Toellner said he saw a motivational speech via a Zoom corporate call with former Blue Angel solo pilot John Foley about a year ago and eventually made a licensing deal with him for the slogan.
One promo is 30 seconds long and a second one is 60 seconds. There is no full-length version of the song.
Once again, CBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics has been a bonus for Western New Yorkers who get the channel out of Toronto over the air or on cable. On Thursday morning, it carried the women’s gymnastics all-around final live that was won by American Sunisa Lee. NBC streamed it live but carried it on delay in prime time.
Speaking of prime time, the ratings on the local NBC affiliate WGRZ continue to illustrate huge drops from the 2016 coverage in Rio but at least they hit double digits. The ratings don’t include streaming ratings, which are much higher now than they were five years ago.
On Sunday, the Tokyo Olympics averaged a 13.0 rating on WGRZ, down from a 18.1 in 2016. On Monday, the rating was 10.7, down from a 19.1. On Wednesday, the rating was 11.4, about half of the 22.7 in Rio.
I bet you didn’t know this because I was unaware until recently. ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, the excellent host of the afternoon National Basketball Association program “The Jump,” is the daughter-in-law of the late movie director Mike Nichols. She is married to Nichols’ son Max.