NU grad Britini D’Angelo survives 'Big Brother' vote; local Olympic ratings decline significantly

He has been working without a contract for months so I would be surprised if he hasn’t talked to the station since there soon will be an opening in the WGRZ weather department with Heather Waldman exiting in September.

If the station were interested in Baglini, I would think it would have hired him by now.

Baglini, who is married to WIVB weekend anchor-reporter Erica Brecher, would prefer to stay in Western New York and has built a following here.

Speaking of WGRZ, the station that often wins awards for its promotions has another winner dealing with pride of Buffalo with a song “Glad 2 Be Here” performed by former “Voice” contestant Cami Clune that was created with Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls and music producer Nick Chiari, who goes by the name Grabbitz. The song plays as quick cut visuals of WNY and WGRZ staffers are shown.

WGRZ General Manager Jim Toellner said he saw a motivational speech via a Zoom corporate call with former Blue Angel solo pilot John Foley about a year ago and eventually made a licensing deal with him for the slogan.