Nick Bakay's next project about a bookie doesn't seem like much of a gamble for HBO Max

The odds that Buffalo native Nick Bakay would be involved in a television comedy series dealing with sports betting seemed remote about 20 years ago.

That’s when he and his wife Robin’s weekly ESPN betting segment was canceled because the National Football League wasn’t comfortable with it.

But here we are in 2022 when the NFL is in bed with gambling sites to an annoying degree that includes having the Manning comedy brothers, Peyton and Eli, shilling for one betting company.

So, it seems an ideal time for the 64-year-old Bakay to team up with situation comedy legend Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Kominsky Method”) on an upcoming HBO Max series, “How to be a Bookie,” starring standup comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. It seems like a sure thing when it premieres several months or more from now.

“It is ironic,” agreed Bakay in a telephone interview.

He and his wife were doing a comic weekly segment for about four years in the late 1990s and early 2000s about losing bets in a spectacular fashion.

“It was wildly popular,” said Bakay.

But then the NFL got all worked up about a fictional TV series set in the NFL, “Playmakers,” that ESPN carried in 2003. It was quickly canceled, reportedly from the league’s pressure when TV contracts were being negotiated. Bakay said they were part of the same sword that came down near the end of former NFL Commissioner's Paul Tagliabue's reign.

“That was too bad because we were having a hell of a time doing it,” said Bakay. “I know that (ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt’s) ‘Bad Beats’ is a big thing now. We were the first ‘Bad Beats.’ "

He would show highlights on "SportsCenter" that illustrated how a bettor who was given three points was in good shape only to see "a kicker (expletive deleted) your dreams up.”

“When Robin and I would go to Las Vegas we would be patron saints of bad football bets. We'd be having a drink somewhere and guys would come up to us and talk to us about how they lost a Packers bet in 1924 and assume we were fluent in how that happened. It was delightful. It was great. That was our town for a while. I'll tell you.”

They didn’t pick games. They only showed the aftermath of painful ways of losing bets.

“The whole premise of the segment was here's this guy who bets too many football games and his long-suffering wife. We always had sort of a sketch element.”

The first sketch Robin appeared in was the idea of ESPN’s producers.

“They said, ‘why don’t we do one where you’re in so much trouble with your bookie that you’re on the lam and Robin has to read an open letter to the viewers.’ ”

“That is when the segments started to click on another level. She's very beautiful. I am not so beautiful. So that was a source of great delight. Once Robin became an element of the segment that added this huge element of relatability because most guys who bet football have wives who aren't thrilled they do.”

Bakay, who appeared on ESPN for more than 15 years in various segments, found creative ways to use highlights in his betting bits.

“It's like ‘you're winning, you're winning, you're up, oh my God, you're gonna get paid. No, you're not.’ It's the 'Bad Beats.' You lived and breathed the moment where the game went sideways on you in often hilarious ways.”

His sports background should be an asset in the creation of “How to Be a Bookie.”

Bakay, who went from writing and producing the popular Lorre sitcom “Mom” to working on Lorre’s even more popular “Young Sheldon,” said “Bookie” came about when the famed producer reached out to him to help develop something for Maniscalco.

“I was always a big fan of his and also love working with Chuck,” said Bakay. “It all came together. It's very exciting. This is an area that I was sort of toying with and when I sort of brought it over to Chuck’s attention, he was very intrigued and the two of us sat down, and this thing broke and wrote fast for us, which is a very good sign. We were having an extremely good time writing it.”

The series is set in California and has a “very different tone” than his ESPN sketches.

“One of the reasons that we're writing this is that I'm very intimate with this part of the world. But as much as that is a fantastic element of this show what's really interesting is we live in a world where now the NFL couldn't be more warm and cuddly with gambling and has a team in Vegas for God’s sake.

“It's getting legalized everywhere. There's a ubiquity to sports betting that it is 'on the come,' if you want to use a betting term, and it’s going to have an interesting impact on the good old neighborhood bookie but maybe not the impact you think.”

“What’s interesting is that California is one of the few holdout states and it's set here right now in modern day Los Angeles. But it's very much about a guy trying to grind out a life in an interesting lifestyle, but it's not a show all about making bets ... It's a guy trying to make it over to the other side of life in an unusual line of work.

“The thing that we're having the time of our lives with is that we've got characters that we are just so in love with. I think it's a perfect tailored suit for Sebastian and his skill set and we've got a world around him. We are really pumped up.”

There are no initial plans to have real sports figures involved in the series.

“You never say never. I personally think it's not your best bet. I'm a big fan of elite professional actors. I did eight years with Allison Janney ('Mom'). I would rather see my words in the hands of Allison Janney than (former Buffalo Brave) Ernie DiGregorio.”

Bakay has always been a big Buffalo sports fan and speaks like a true Bills fan about the team being viewed as a decent bet to make the Super Bowl.

“It's terrifying because they're so good,” said Bakay. “I'm scared more than when they are terrible … I think they're magnificent and it's wonderful. So the season is I'm sitting on the edge of my seat. It's fraught with peril and it's exciting and I feel alive again. So, it's great.”

He had a good excuse for being unable to get to the Bills' season opening win over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles. He had surgery that day.

“I was literally in Cedars Sinai on some really nice painkillers listening to John Murphy and Eric Wood on my phone. I had the (Bills radio) feed plan fading in and out of a delicious buzz, and I kept hearing the game get better and better. And then (the nurses) come at 4 a.m. to get me up for the post-operation walk and I remember asking, ‘Did they really win? Was it real?’ "

That probably would be the post-game reaction of most Bills fans if the team wins the Super Bowl.