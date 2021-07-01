'NCIS,' 'Young Sheldon' and 'The Neighborhood' top WNY's declining network viewing

This is the latest edition of what Western New York is watching in broadcast television in prime time:

During the May sweeps before the broadcast networks went to a steady diet of reality series and repeats in June, WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate, had nine of the Top 10 shows in household ratings in Western New York.

The networks consider every month important and don’t value sweeps results in the months of November, February and May like they used to do.

This TV season also was different than in years past because there were new episodes of several series, including ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and “A Million Little Things” and NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and “New Amsterdam” that went into June.

But the May sweeps numbers do offer Western New Yorkers a look at what broadcast shows were the most popular and also illustrate the decline of prime-time network viewing.

The Top 10 was led by “NCIS.” It was the only network series to average a double-digit rating live and the same day, as more and more viewers are heading to streaming and cable series annually.