'NCIS,' 'Young Sheldon' and 'The Neighborhood' top WNY's declining network viewing

This is the latest edition of what Western New York is watching in broadcast television in prime time:
During the May sweeps before the broadcast networks went to a steady diet of reality series and repeats in June, WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate, had nine of the Top 10 shows in household ratings in Western New York.
The networks consider every month important and don’t value sweeps results in the months of November, February and May like they used to do.
This TV season also was different than in years past because there were new episodes of several series, including ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and “A Million Little Things” and NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and “New Amsterdam” that went into June.
But the May sweeps numbers do offer Western New Yorkers a look at what broadcast shows were the most popular and also illustrate the decline of prime-time network viewing.
The Top 10 was led by “NCIS.” It was the only network series to average a double-digit rating live and the same day, as more and more viewers are heading to streaming and cable series annually.
The Top 15 in households: “NCIS,” “Young Sheldon,” “The Neighborhood,” “FBI,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “60 Minutes,” “Mom,” “The Equalizer,” “Chicago Med,” “The United States of Al,” “Chicago Fire,” “Blue Bloods,” “FBI: Most Wanted, “This Is Us” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”
While NBC’s “This Is Us” is only No. 14 in households, it is second in the key 25-54 demo for advertisers to “The Neighborhood.” “NCIS” is third in that category among regular series.
A two-hour “American Ninja” on NBC special had the same 25-54 demographic rating as “The Neighborhood.”
The top-rated Fox series on WUTV in households in “911” at No. 27, with “The Masked Singer” surprisingly only 40th overall here. “911” also has a better rating in the key 25-54 demo than “Masked Singer.”
The top-rated ABC series here on WKBW is “The Conners,” which has a slightly better rating than “911” in the key 25-54 demo.
Interestingly, “Mom” has been canceled despite making the Top 10 here.
“The Equalizer” and “The United States of Al,” both CBS series, are the only new shows to crack the Top 15, an indication of the difficulty of establishing new hits.
Longtime viewers of “NCIS” will have to make some adjustments next fall when it moves from Tuesday to Monday.
In addition, the life of star Mark Harmon’s character Leroy Jethro Gibbs was in jeopardy in last season’s final scene. Harmon reportedly is expected to be in fewer episodes next season.
Of course, the ratings of many shows improve substantially when viewing via On Demand and via DVRs is included for those large number of people who want to watch shows at their own convenience.
However, the order of popularity three days after live and same-day viewing doesn’t change that much.
“NCIS” remains No. 1 and is the only prime-time program to get a double-digit rating. It improves to a 12.6 rating after three days.
A ratings point in Western New York is equal to 5,285 households.
“FBI” moves up two places to No. 2 with a 9.6 household rating, with “Young Sheldon” falling to third.
“This Is Us” moves up to No. 10 with an 8.0 household rating and becomes a big No. 1 in the age 25-54 demographic over “NCIS” after three days are added.
Here are the Top 15 three days after the programs air:
“NCIS,” “FBI,” “Young Sheldon,“ “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Mom,” “The Neighborhood,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “The Equalizer,” “This Is Us,” “Chicago Med,” “60 Minutes,” “Blue Bloods,” “Law & Order SVU,” “United States of Al” and “NCIS: L.A.”
NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and Fox’s “911” improve dramatically in the age 25-54 demo after three days, with both finishing in the top five.
The order seven days after the programs aired also changes a bit, with “This Is Us” notably moving to a tie for No. 3 with “Young Sheldon” with a 9.1 rating. It remains No. 1 in the age 25-54 demographic.
Here are the Top 15 programs seven days after they air:
“NCIS,” “FBI,” “This Is Us,” “Young Sheldon,” “Mom,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “The Neighborhood,” “FBI Most Wanted,” “Chicago Fire,” “The Equalizer,” “Blue Bloods,” “Chicago Med,” “60 Minutes,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “United States of Al.”