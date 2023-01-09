 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nantz, Romo to return Sunday to call Bills-Dolphins playoff game

  • Updated
  • 0
CBS announcing team

CBS’ No. 1 announcing team Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson and Tony Romo.

 Getty Images
Support this work for $1 a month

CBS’ No.1 announcing team of play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo will be back at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park at 1 p.m. next Sunday to call the Bills' wild-card playoff game with the Miami Dolphins.

It will be their sixth Bills game of the season and follows their calling the Bills’ emotional 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday in the first game since the terrifying injury to safety Damar Hamlin that occurred in Cincinnati on “Monday Night Football.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Buffalo has won the previous five Bills games that Nantz and Romo have covered this season.

“We’re coming back to Buffalo!” Nantz texted. “Very excited. The game we wanted.”

People are also reading…

It is the only playoff game that CBS/Paramount is carrying on wild-card weekend as the NFL has also scheduled games on NBC/Peacock, Fox and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+. 

Miami and Buffalo have split their two regular season games, with each winning close games in their own stadium.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! Five facts about the Duchess

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News