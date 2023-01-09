Nantz, Romo to return Sunday to call Bills-Dolphins playoff game

CBS’ No.1 announcing team of play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo will be back at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park at 1 p.m. next Sunday to call the Bills' wild-card playoff game with the Miami Dolphins.

It will be their sixth Bills game of the season and follows their calling the Bills’ emotional 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday in the first game since the terrifying injury to safety Damar Hamlin that occurred in Cincinnati on “Monday Night Football.”

Buffalo has won the previous five Bills games that Nantz and Romo have covered this season.

“We’re coming back to Buffalo!” Nantz texted. “Very excited. The game we wanted.”

It is the only playoff game that CBS/Paramount is carrying on wild-card weekend as the NFL has also scheduled games on NBC/Peacock, Fox and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.

Miami and Buffalo have split their two regular season games, with each winning close games in their own stadium.