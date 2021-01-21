Nantz in 'awe' of Bills Mafia, expects team to be in upper echelon of AFC for a long time

Jim Nantz has many friends across the country in the Bills Mafia who have asked him the same question all season long.
“ ‘When are you going to do a Bills game?’ ” the play-by-play announcer said. “The next week, ‘when are you going to do a Bills game?’ And then again, ‘When are you going to do a Bills game?’ What they don’t understand is I don’t set the schedule. I go where I’m told.”
CBS’ No. 1 team of Nantz and analyst Tony Romo are finally doing a Bills game Sunday when Josh Allen and company head to Kansas City for the AFC title game.
While searching for a mask as he arrived to pick up his 5-year-old son at a California school, Nantz didn’t mask his love of Allen and the charitable nature of Bills fans in a 40-minute telephone call.
Nantz’s legion of Bills fans include his former neighbors; a friend in Atlanta; the owner of the announcer’s favorite Buffalo restaurant, Hutch’s; and Bonnie Roesch, the wife of Charlie Roesch, better known as Charlie the Butcher.
He corresponded this week with Bonnie Roesch, telling her that she had a “very good take” on the injury to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes that led to his leaving Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Browns and entering concussion protocol.
Nantz noted that she has reflexology knowledge and that he takes some reflexology oil she sent him on the road with him.
“She’s a character,” Nantz said. “She has this theory that I think it's got legitimacy.”
Nantz explained that Bonnie Roesch noted that before Mahomes went into concussion protocol, he was hobbling from injuring his left big toe earlier, which she noted in the reflexology world is directly related to the head and neck area, including all four lobes in the brain, plus several vertebrae in the neck area.
She theorized that Mahomes was already compromised in the head and neck area before that tackle.
“Honestly, it makes a lot of sense,” Nantz said. “Bonnie might actually have it that Patrick suffered perhaps a pinched nerve instead of a concussion. It's a genius take.”
However, the theory hasn’t gotten much traction.
Nantz’s take is that Buffalo fans are “unique.”
To use one of Charles Davis’ favorite words Saturday describing the aggressiveness of Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, the analyst was “uber” sharp.
“I’m in awe of them,” Nantz said. “I'm disappointed … that we didn't have a game there this year. I'm sure that we will more than make up for it in the years ahead, because Buffalo is going to be a powerhouse with number 17 (quarterback Josh Allen) and Sean (coach McDermott) on the sideline. ... This team is going to be a part of the story at the upper echelons of the AFC for a long time.”
Nantz said he has seen several Buffalo games on television, but expects to do extra homework on the Bills since he has done many Chiefs games in the last few years.
“We’re going to spend a little more time on the production calls, the Zoom calls with the Bills,” Nantz said. “We've got some catching up to do. It's not anything complicated.”
He and Romo also have relationships with Allen. Nantz said he invited the Bills quarterback and New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to Butler Cabin at The Masters a few years ago.
“You can’t help but like this kid,” Nantz said. “He is something special. He's just a great, great young man.”
Nantz said Romo and Allen have had dinner together and did a speaking engagement together. Allen has credited Romo for giving him some off-season advice.
Nantz and Romo worked the CBS broadcast of Allen’s first victory as a rookie, when he scored three touchdowns in a 27-6 upset of Minnesota in the third game of the 2018 season.
“He made several crazy athletic moves,” Nantz recalled of the game in which the quarterback memorably leaped over a Viking defender.
Nantz also has some great memories of the 1990s Bills when he worked games for the CBS Radio network, including the 51-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders that sent them to their first Super Bowl.
“I remember everything about that game, and how difficult it was to call it just because of the one-sidedness of it,” Nantz said.
He knows he will have plenty to talk about this Sunday and wants to make sure he addresses one positive Buffalo topic.
The play-by-play announcer was “awed” by the Bills Mafia raising funds for the charities of former Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and in honor of Allen’s late grandmother Patricia Allen.
“I’m so into people who try to do things that help others,” said Nantz, whose Nantz National Alzheimer Center in Houston recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. “Tell me any place else anywhere you've ever heard of a fan base taking care of an opponent’s foundation. That’s like storybook stuff. It is amazing. It speaks to the quality of the people.
“It's pretty neat the way the Bills are aligned as an organization. You've got the quarterback at age 24, who is going to be there for who knows, the way these guys are going into the 40s now. Maybe another 20 years.
“You got a coach that there are any number of stops around the NFL that are kicking themselves right now, saying, ‘why didn't we sign him? Why didn't we interview him?’ Or … ‘why didn't we select him after we interviewed him?’ You've got the ownership that's doing things the right way top to bottom and you got a fan base that is vocal and … supportive of their team and doing everything with class, showing other people what sports is about. I've never seen anything like it. So total, total respect here for what is going on with the Bills and their organization.”
Bills fans might say the only thing missing is a storybook ending to this season.
Nantz doesn’t expect Sunday’s game to be anything like Kansas City’s 26-17 earlier victory over the Bills, but adds that the Chiefs find a way to win, with the last eight wins by a combined 32 points.
“They're not blowing people out. I expect this is going to be a fantastic, riveting game down to the wire.”
If Kansas City beats the Bills and wins back-to-back Super Bowls in two weeks, Nantz sees the “early stages of a little mini-dynasty.”
“But maybe it's just the beginning of what could be a great rivalry between these two teams,” Nantz said. “Maybe this is start of a glorious long stretch between Kansas City and Buffalo.”
If so, his Buffalo Mafia friends won’t have to ask Nantz when he is going to do another Bills game.