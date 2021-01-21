Nantz in 'awe' of Bills Mafia, expects team to be in upper echelon of AFC for a long time

He knows he will have plenty to talk about this Sunday and wants to make sure he addresses one positive Buffalo topic.

The play-by-play announcer was “awed” by the Bills Mafia raising funds for the charities of former Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and in honor of Allen’s late grandmother Patricia Allen.

“I’m so into people who try to do things that help others,” said Nantz, whose Nantz National Alzheimer Center in Houston recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. “Tell me any place else anywhere you've ever heard of a fan base taking care of an opponent’s foundation. That’s like storybook stuff. It is amazing. It speaks to the quality of the people.

“It's pretty neat the way the Bills are aligned as an organization. You've got the quarterback at age 24, who is going to be there for who knows, the way these guys are going into the 40s now. Maybe another 20 years.