Mike Tirico is big part of the game plan for NBC's coverage of Olympics and Super Bowl

If you haven’t turned on local NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) lately, you might not have heard too many people talking about the Beijing Olympics.
The morning program “Today” and “The NBC Nightly News” are all over it, NBC Sports has been carrying Olympic trial events and Channel 2 has done features on local athletes competing in the games.
The lack of buzz elsewhere locally until now could be because the Buffalo Bills season took up so much of the oxygen until Super Bowl dreams died and, perhaps, because it seems as though last summer’s games in Tokyo just ended.
But advertisers apparently are thinking enthusiasm will build for the games that begin Thursday with primetime coverage the day BEFORE the opening ceremonies.
“Demand is strong here with most dayparts sold out,” Channel 2 General Manager Jim Toellner said. “The Winter Olympics always does very well here, and I think there is tremendous curiosity about the venue being Beijing.”
He added that the opening ceremonies have been sold out for months and the other broadcast networks have waved the white flag on the assumption that Americans will gravitate to the Olympics.
Channel 2’s main competition locally will come from NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, which will be carrying everything live.
If you haven’t signed up for the free Peacock, now is the time to do it. I was among the Spectrum subscribers offered a premium subscription for free, so I suspect others have received it as well.
NBC Universal also promises it has fixed the difficulties during the Tokyo games associated with the confusion surrounding navigating where and when events are carried on the platforms of NBC, USA Network, CNBC and Peacock.
Here’s a brief rundown of NBC’s plans for the Olympics and the Super Bowl as explained in a preview presentation for TV critics.
Mike Tirico gets double coverage: He will get his share of frequent flyer miles as he anchors the Olympic primetime show in Beijing starting Thursday, returns to the United States to anchor the Friday, Feb. 11 show and then host the Super Bowl pregame show, halftime and the Lombardi Trophy presentation two days later from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. He will host the Olympics after the Los Angeles-Cincinnati game ends, with live gold medal skating events and women’s bobsled.
A Hollywood sign: With the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, “Sunday Night Football” executive producer Fred Gaudelli said the plan is to give the opening a Hollywood feel by having actress Halle Berry host. The opening will include clips of famous football movies, Super Bowl clips and cameos from actors and Super Bowl luminaries.
All the angles covered: Gaudelli said there will be more goal line cameras, more cameras shooting down the sideline and more cameras shooting down the end line to make sure all the angles are available in case a receiver stepping out of bounds before catching a pass is an issue. There also will be a new graphics package and “a really cool virtual package that for the first time we'll be using a steady cam and using what they call the Infinity screen, that awesome scoreboard that hangs in SoFi.”
The opening ceremonies: Chinese film director Zhang Yimou, who directed the opening and closing ceremonies in Beijing in the 2008 Summer Games, is back as director of the 2022 opening ceremonies. “I kind of feel like it's waiting to see what a director has in store after he has a blockbuster action movie,” Olympics producer Molly Solomon said. “You know, what's his Olympic sequel?” NBC is going to carry it live Friday morning with Tirico and Savannah Guthrie as hosts, and it will be repeated in “an enhanced presentation” in prime time. As NBC did in Tokyo, it plans to talk live to both the flagbearers as they walk into the stadium and family members back home.
The time difference: Beijing is 13 hours ahead of the East Coast in America, as was Tokyo. Solomon explained that will be a prime time bonus because viewers may see American skier Mikaela Shiffrin compete live in as many as five events. NBC also is hoping for big things from American figure skater Nathan Chen, who famously had a disastrous short program in 2018, and defending halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim. And then there is three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White – at age 35 – competing against teenagers.
The game plan: Solomon explained NBC will have afternoon daily coverage and prime time and late night live coverage across the country. With NBCSN history, USA Network is the primary cable home for 24/7 long-form live Olympic coverage. CNBC will be the cable station for curling fans and also will carry international hockey. Peacock streams everything. Live event streaming is on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, where you can see everything with authentication.
Go figure: With men’s and women’s skaters now doing quadruple jumps, Solomon said four super slow-motion cameras have been added, one in each corner of the rink, to have 22 cameras total “to help the viewer better understand the rotations on those jumps that determine their scores.”
Channeling John Madden: With enhanced replay packages, Solomon said she “put a challenge down” to figure skating experts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir “to become Titans of the telly and channel their inner John Madden.” Weir also was sent to Russia to do a story on 15 year old Kamila Valieva, the highest scoring woman in the history of figure skating.
New voices: Three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, who NBC hopes is as illuminating as Michael Phelps was in the Summer Games, is a primetime correspondent who will give her perspective on Shiffrin and the Alpine competition. Ted Ligety is the new Alpine analyst paired with Dan Hicks. Kelly Clark and Hannah Kearney join the snowboarding and free-style skiing team.
The politics: Solomon said she understands that “there are some difficult issues regarding the host nation” and the coverage “will provide perspective on China's place in the world and the geopolitical context in which these Games are being held. But the athletes do remain the centerpiece of our coverage.” Two experts on China, Andy Browne and Jing Tsu, will be part of the primetime coverage.
Party time: As it did in Tokyo, when no fans were allowed to attend because of Covid-19, NBC will cover family watch parties in Park City, Utah and Lake Placid that are expected to be as emotional as they were for the Tokyo Games.