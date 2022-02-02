Mike Tirico is big part of the game plan for NBC's coverage of Olympics and Super Bowl

All the angles covered: Gaudelli said there will be more goal line cameras, more cameras shooting down the sideline and more cameras shooting down the end line to make sure all the angles are available in case a receiver stepping out of bounds before catching a pass is an issue. There also will be a new graphics package and “a really cool virtual package that for the first time we'll be using a steady cam and using what they call the Infinity screen, that awesome scoreboard that hangs in SoFi.”

The opening ceremonies: Chinese film director Zhang Yimou, who directed the opening and closing ceremonies in Beijing in the 2008 Summer Games, is back as director of the 2022 opening ceremonies. “I kind of feel like it's waiting to see what a director has in store after he has a blockbuster action movie,” Olympics producer Molly Solomon said. “You know, what's his Olympic sequel?” NBC is going to carry it live Friday morning with Tirico and Savannah Guthrie as hosts, and it will be repeated in “an enhanced presentation” in prime time. As NBC did in Tokyo, it plans to talk live to both the flagbearers as they walk into the stadium and family members back home.