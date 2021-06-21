Meteorologist Heather Waldman is exiting WGRZ

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) meteorologist Heather Waldman will be leaving the station in August after more than four years here.

A Penn State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in meteorology and telecommunications, Waldman has been one of the station’s leading meteorologists since she arrived here in January of 2017.

Waldman was hired then in anticipation of Kevin O'Connell's retirement but initially primarily worked weekends instead.

O’Connell's departure from the Channel 2 weather team in July of 2018 led Waldman to be part of some local TV history along with Maria Genero.

When Waldman and Genero split the weekday newscasts, it was believed to be the first time in half a century in Buffalo a woman (or in this case, two women) was the regular meteorologist on weekday evening newscasts.

Waldman came here after three years at AccuWeather in State College, Pa., where Penn State also is located.

During her time here, Waldman earned an Edward R. Murrow Award in Innovation for a story about the blizzard of ’77 in Buffalo.