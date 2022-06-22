Mercedes Wilson named 'AM Buffalo' co-host; WKBW's Callari takes PR job

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) has named Mercedes E. Wilson as the co-host of “AM Buffalo” alongside Emily Lampa and spent most of Tuesday’s upbeat program introducing Wilson and the show’s new set.

Mayor Byron Brown was the only guest on the program, which airs at 10 a.m. weekdays and was cut from an hour to 30 minutes in 2017.

WKBW didn’t have to go far to find the replacement for co-host Melanie Camp, who recently left for a job in Houston.

Wilson has been appearing on “AM Buffalo” for more than a year in a Monday segment titled “Recipes for Life” in which a guest joins her with a recipe that enables viewers to learn a story about the dish. She also has been co-hosting the program since Camp left a few weeks ago.

Tuesday’s introduction of Wilson included the airing of a feature by reporter Mike Randall about her being able to put “Sadie’s Relish,” which came from her grandmother’s recipe, on the shelves of a local grocery store.

The program also showed a photograph of Wilson’s husband and four children. Wilson noted the reaction of her teenage daughter to learning of the new “AM Buffalo” role was simple: “So, what’s for dinner?”

Wilson is an author, speaker and founder of the nonprofit “For Our Daughters.” According to Buffalo News reporter Scott Scanlon, the organization, which Wilson founded in 2012 after a battle with stage 2 breast cancer at age 28, “helps girls live longer, healthier lives by taking greater control of their well-being.”

A 2018 Leadership Buffalo graduate, Wilson previously was co-host of “What’s the Buzz” on WBBZ-TV and had her own show on that station that also was available on YouTube.

For all the focus on the new host and the new set, viewers might have most enjoyed a brief history of all the co-hosts who came before Lampa and Wilson, starting when the program premiered in 1964 under the original title, “Dialing for Dollars.” It became “AM Buffalo” in 1978.

There were brief clips of co-hosts Nolan Johannes, Liz Dribben, Dave Thomas, Nancy Foreman, Cindy Abbott, Drew Kahn, Linda Pellegrino, Jon Summers, Courtney Corbetta and Camp.

Amusingly, one of the early clips included an appearance by the late comedian Phyllis Diller on "Dialing for Dollars." Diller was wearing a Buffalo Bills shirt, proving some things never change.

WKBW sports reporter-anchor Jenna Callari revealed her next destination on Twitter Tuesday. Callari, who has been at the station for five years, has accepted a job in the public relations department of the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District.

The station still hopes she will be involved in some way with coverage of the Buffalo Bills.

WKBW already has named replacements for Callari and sports anchor-reporter Adam Unger, who is headed for an Indianapolis station.

Briana Aldridge, a native of Northern California who most recently was a weekend sports anchor and reporter at a station in Colorado Springs, starts Monday. Aldridge previously worked at Lafayette, La., and Parkersburg, W.Va., stations.

WKBW, which has Matt Bove as sports director, also has added Dom Tibbetts to the sports department. He is a native of the Syracuse area who has spent two years as a weekend sports anchor for a Scripps station in Tallahassee, Fla. He will be the station’s weekend sports anchor and reporter. An Ithaca College graduate, Tibbetts previously worked at a station in Montana.

Tibbetts’ first day is Friday.

