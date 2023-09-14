She trained him for his first job at WBEN-AM. He became her boss. And they are about to have something else in common as members of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Meet the Wengers, Buffalo’s first family of radio.

Tim Wenger was recently named senior vice president and market manager of Audacy Buffalo, which owns six stations here, including news talk station WBEN-AM, sports station WGR-AM and hit music station Kiss 98.5 (WKSE-FM).

Susan Rose Wenger is the co-anchor with Brian Mazurowski of WBEN’s “A New Morning.”

Susan, who uses her maiden name on the air, was inducted in the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Tim is being inducted with the Class of 2023 on Sept. 21 at Samuel’s Grande Manor.

When Tim’s induction was announced, the Wengers were erroneously told they were the first married couple to enter the hall.

“That’s really not a high standard,” said Tim, as he sat on a screened porch with his wife at their Orchard Park home. “There aren’t that many. Then somebody said, ‘no, the Millers.’ So, we’re not first.”

More than a generation ago, Bill and Mildred Miller were the hosts of “Meet the Millers” on WBEN-TV (Channel 4) for 21 years starting in 1950.

Susan laughed when Tim was asked if there was any jealousy that his wife entered the hall first.

“She’s on the air, a focal point,” he explained in saying there was none.

“I was so shocked last year when that happened,” she added. “It was something I wasn’t ever thinking about. And then for it to happen in back-to-back years.”

“I wouldn’t have thought that,” added Tim.

A long way back

After 37 years together, they complete each other’s sentences.

It’s a North-South marriage.

Tim is an Orchard Park High School graduate who graduated from SUNY Oswego, where he studied communications and meteorology.

Susan is a graduate of Williamsville East and SUNY Buffalo State.

Naturally, they met at WBEN, when it was located on Elmwood Avenue.

After a year at WLVL-AM in Lockport, Susan was hired as a programming assistant at WBEN in 1985. When she received a newsroom job, Tim was hired in 1986 as her replacement. She trained Tim for that job and also when he joined the newsroom.

The training included flying together in a three-person traffic copter that included the pilot.

“We started going out and we were trying to keep it quiet, a little private,” said Susan. “But we had too many friends there who knew.”

Office gossip flew around that they were more than just co-workers. Their first date was at a Lionel Richie concert in Memorial Auditorium.

“I am pretty sure that you didn’t buy the tickets,” Susan told Tim.

“It was radio,” said Tim, explaining the availability of free tickets.

“Neither one of us were big fans of Lionel Richie and we still aren’t,” said Susan. “We just kept seeing each other after that. He was fun. He was nice. We just got along really well.”

“It was almost like an instantaneous personality clicking,” said Tim. “She finished my sentences, I finished hers. We were two younger people in a format that tended to lean toward more mature older people.”

They were married in 1990 and have a daughter and a son in their 20s.

WBEN is in their DNA. Their collie is named BEN – get it? And their first sailboat was named Anchor Team.

Kevin Keenan, a former WBEN newsman who now runs his own communications company, has known them since the 1980s.

“They’re both kind, decent people with great senses of humor,” said Keenan. “They are really fun to be around, and I don’t think either one of them takes themselves too seriously.”

Who's the boss?

Sandy Beach, the retired WBEN talk show host who finds humor in everything, recalled that he used to do a comedy bit in which he tried to convince Susan not to go out with Tim “because she could do a lot better.”

Turning serious, Beach added, “they make a good couple. Their kids are great kids.”

“When I signed a contract at 102.5, (owner) Larry Levite would have given me the moon if I wanted it,” said Beach. “I only asked for one thing – for Susan Rose to be my newswoman … I think she is a terrific broadcaster, fun, easy to be around. He would not give me Susan Rose.”

His contract included a clause in which he would get an around-the-world cruise if he reached No. 1 in ratings, which was just about impossible.

“He was willing to take a chance that I might go around the world on a cruise, but he was not willing to give me Susan Rose,” Beach said. “That will tell you how good she was and she’s good now.”

Susan and Tim’s togetherness reached its peak when they co-anchored “Buffalo’s Evening News” from 4 to 7 p.m. in the mid- to late 1990s.

“It was probably the hardest thing ever because you are literally working side by side,” said Tim. “Every single moment you are next to someone, you’re saying the next word for them, you’re finishing their phrase … That was the only time it was hard to separate personal from professional.”

He initially became her boss when he was named news director around 1993. Tim promoted Susan to the morning news program alongside John Zach after WBEN’s shift away from music in the late 1990s.

“I’ve been her boss – I hate to say that – longer than I haven’t,” said Tim. “I just don’t ever view myself as that. Because she doesn’t need a boss. There are people who need constant guidance and instruction. Susan is one who never needed that.”

Keenan said he can’t imagine it would be easy to be your wife’s boss.

“But it was never an issue,” said Keenan. “He treated her the same way he treated everyone else. He always treats people very well and equally.”

Susan has kept her professional name on the air “because of the anonymity of being on radio.”

“She had established a quote-unquote brand as Susan Rose, so why would you change it?” said Tim.

“Most people don’t know we are married until they are told at work,” Tim said. “If a new employee starts, I usually make it a point to tell them.”

They have been married for 33 years and have worked together for 37 years. They say they see the world the same way and couldn’t point to one time that they disagreed over a news story.

“We’ve never known anything other than working together,” said Tim. “To me, it is second nature.”

The times they could ride to work together are over because Tim’s management hours are different than Susan’s early morning news hours.

But in a news emergency, they work together.

They were at their boat on the Outer Harbor on May 14, 2022, when they received a call about the racist shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

“We drove there together and went on the air,” said Tim.

“Tim was really leading the coverage,” said Keenan. “He is willing to do anything to make sure they’ll have a high-quality product on the air. He’ll even do traffic.”

Their longevity at one station is remarkable in an industry known for change.

“I think it is a privilege I’ve been able to do what I do for so many years,” said Susan.

Tim noted that when he attends corporate meetings or seminars, the No. 1 question he gets is why he’s been in Buffalo for so long.

“Usually, the question is asked in a tone of it is a badge of shame. Why would you stay at BEN so long? I look at it as a badge of honor … We found a way to navigate a difficult profession without having to do that GPS route that so many people have to do. Pick up and move and go somewhere else. We never had to leave. I’m not ashamed of that, I am proud of that.”

The first family of radio is not going anywhere – except the Hall of Fame together.