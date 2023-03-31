When he was a child, Buffalo native Matt Wilson watched “American Idol” with his parents.

The singer, now 21, told his mother, Luz Flecha, back then that he was going to be on the reality show.

“I feel like it was just yesterday when I was like 5, 6 or 7 years old, we were watching ‘American Idol,’ ” Wilson said in a telephone interview. “I would say, ‘mom, that's going to be me one day. I'm going to go up there and I'm going to sing.’

“As a little kid I just had the most wildest imagination,” said Wilson. “Just like most kids, we can see ourselves in other people and just believe that we can do it. It's when we get older that we start to kind of confine ourselves and restrict ourselves, our imagination. That is the thing I'm rebuilding right now, kind of beginning to see the things that I once thought I could do. And now believing that I really can do them as well.”

His imagination became a reality several weeks ago when he received a standing ovation from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan and was chosen to head to the program’s Hollywood week that begins at 8 p.m. April 2 on ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

A teacher’s aide at the Jewish Community Center on Delaware Avenue, Wilson chose to sing the 1988 New Edition tune, “Can You Stand the Rain,” on Sunday for a sentimental reason.

“I sang it when we had a prerecorded audition to get through and I wanted to bring it back because it was my wife's favorite song,” he explained.

If he moves on with his wife and inspiration, Melisa, by his side in Hollywood, Wilson will also be part of a program of duets airing on April 3.

A comment made by Richie after Wilson’s original performance, singing “For Tonight,” by Giveon, makes it easy to imagine he may continue to appear on “Idol” beyond Sunday.

Richie told Wilson after his audition performance “the sky’s the limit.”

“That kind of reignited that little flame that I came in initially to the audition with,” said Wilson. “I felt like I had like a really dim little burst of a flame in me. But once he said that it kind of really gave me that extra gas to let my passion really go aflame again. It's definitely something I really needed to hear.

“This whole experience has really been exactly what I needed to really tackle the things that I always knew I could do and really believe in myself to achieve the things I’ve always dreamt of doing since I was little kid.”

During the judges’ post-performance comments, Bryan asked Wilson if he ever had gotten close to receiving a recording contract.

“That blew my mind,” said Wilson. “I'm going to be honest with you. I didn't think that I did that good that they would think so highly of me. It was really humbling, and it really made me feel like, man, I could do this thing.”

But there are several other steps that Wilson would have to pass to get to the live shows that begin April 24. If he continues past this weekend, there is Showstopper week April 9 and 10 and then two episodes in Hawaii on April 16 and 17.

Wilson picked New Orleans to have his audition for sentimental reasons, too.

“One of the places I always wanted to go to was New Orleans because my grandfather was born and raised there,” he explained. “It is one of the cities of music where jazz originated, and I love jazz.”

His love of music began when he was growing up on the lower West Side and watching “Idol” with his mother and father, Jason Wilson.

“I started off like beatboxing and I would be really curious about any musical interpretation,” said Wilson. “I would love instruments. My mom used to buy me a drum set and a piano on different occasions. I just kind of picked all that stuff up.”

He said he started to concentrate on music when he attended the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts.

“Singing really just became something I excelled at and I loved it so much and I still do to this day,” he said.

While in high school, he played the lead, Jean Valjean, in a production of “Les Misérables," and won a local Kenny Award for his performance.

“That’s something I fell in love with doing since I went to high school,” said Wilson. “That was my first kind of taste of what theater even was. Once I saw it, I was like, man, I could do this, too. I love doing that. I did it at home by myself, make up stories and would play different characters. I always loved it doing acting and things like that.”

He singled out a couple of his high school teachers he politely called “Mr. George Davis” and “Mrs. Karen Saxon,” for influencing and inspiring him.

Mrs. Saxon was his select choir director and piano teacher and Mr. Davis was his voice teacher and also his select choir teacher.

“They were the kind of the catalyst to me really, diving deeper into the music for sure,” he said.

Wilson’s life has changed since his “Idol” appearance aired.

Before his appearance, Wilson might have been familiar to people who have seen him perform with a vocal group at area hotels and restaurants, at a Buffalo Sabres game and for the Buffalo Common Council and Mayor Byron Brown.

“Once my audition aired, like everything kind of started to shift,” said Wilson. “I started to get recognized in my city where I would just go to the grocery store and not expect anybody to even know who I was.

“A lot of people started to recognize me and that's really cool. And I was able to go on the radio stations that I've listened to my whole life. It feels so cool and I'm super grateful for the opportunities I've gotten.”

He is hopeful he’ll eventually get a call from the Buffalo Bills, perhaps to sing the national anthem before a game.

“I don't think that the Bills even know yet,” said Wilson. “I was hoping that the message would get out to them. It would be amazing to sing for the Bills. I’ve sang for the Sabres with a choir when I was in high school. It would be amazing to sing for the Buffalo Bills or the Sabres again. That would be awesome.”

You don’t have to have as wild an imagination as Wilson had as a child to see that happening.